 

CSR Quadient Furthers Its Commitment to Inclusion and Diversity by Signing the French Diversity Charter

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.02.2021, 08:00  |  15   |   |   

CSR: Quadient Furthers Its Commitment to Inclusion and Diversity by Signing the French Diversity Charter

      §  Company joins over 4,200 signees, accelerating its proactive approach for inclusion and diversity within its leadership and French teams

Paris, February 11, 2021

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announces it has signed the French Diversity Charter, committing alongside over 4,200 signees to fighting discrimination and promoting diversity within the company. Quadient is convinced diversity is key for its performance, and its endorsement of the charter strengthens its commitment for positive change for employees located in France.

Accelerating inclusion and diversity has been a key focus for Quadient since the announcement of its Back to Growth strategy in 2019. The signature of the French Diversity Charter follows several other global initiatives, such as Quadient’s implementation of a new pledge and policy for inclusion and diversity, the recent launch of employee-led support networks that foster an inclusive and diverse workplace, as well as other initiatives, such as “Empower,” a women’s leadership program.

By signing the Diversity Charter, Quadient commits to:

  • raising awareness among leadership and management teams,
  • promoting the application of a non-discrimination principle in all its shapes,
  • moving towards a better mirroring of the French society’s diversity within its workforce,
  • communicating on this engagement to employees, customers, partners and suppliers,
  • ensuring dialogue with work councils on the elaboration and the implementation of the diversity policy,
  • and regularly evaluating progress on these initiatives.

Inclusion and diversity are at the center of Quadient’s corporate social responsibility approach, and the idea that a diverse talent pool enhances both creativity and competitiveness in the market is a shared belief within the company.

Stéphanie Auchabie, chief people officer at Quadient, says: “Inclusion and diversity are part of Quadient’s approach to doing business in a responsible manner. We are proud to join the more than 4,200 other signatories in France. Becoming part of this network also enables Quadient to participate in a wider effort at the national level and to leverage best practices from other companies for our employees worldwide.”

About the Diversity Charter
Diversity Charter is a commitment created in France in 2004, joined by over 4,200 signees in the country (companies, public institutions, non-profit organizations, local governments…). Any employer who wishes to undertake a proactive approach to promoting diversity, and going beyond the legal framework to fight discrimination to make diversity a strategic focus, can sign the Charter. For more information (in French): www.charte-diversite.com.

About Quadient
Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on four key solution areas including Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-Related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC Mid & Small and EnterNext Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

Contacts

Joe Scolaro, Quadient            Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore
Global Press Relations Manager   Account Executive
+1-866-883-4260 Ext. 1590   +1-630-964-8500
j.scolaro@quadient.com    sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

 

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CSR Quadient Furthers Its Commitment to Inclusion and Diversity by Signing the French Diversity Charter CSR: Quadient Furthers Its Commitment to Inclusion and Diversity by Signing the French Diversity Charter       §  Company joins over 4,200 signees, accelerating its proactive approach for inclusion and diversity within its leadership and French …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable Natural Gas ...
Galapagos and Gilead discontinue ISABELA Phase 3 trials in IPF
DMG Conducting Extensive Immersion Cooling Study as it Prepares its Facility for Large-Scale ...
Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares
Extended Stay America Hosts Military Makeover with Montel, Providing a Home Away from Home for a ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Considers Adding Lung Scarring as an Additional Endpoint for its Phase ...
LexaGene’s MiQLab Successfully Detects Mutant UK and South African COVID-19 Sequences
LipoMedix Announces Manufacturing Agreement with ForDoz for Promitil
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
Quadient exercises its residual maturity par call for its bond maturing in June 2021
04.02.21
Quadient Announces Release of Version 1.2 of Cloud-based Platform Quadient Impress
27.01.21
Quadient’s Recent Acquisition, YayPay, Receives Leadership Recognition From IDC
21.01.21
Quadient upgrades its full-year 2020 outlook
21.01.21
Quadient continues reshaping business portfolio with divestment from Graphics activities in Australia and New Zealand
14.01.21
Quadient Awarded Gold Medal by EcoVadis for its Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility