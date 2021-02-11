§ C ompany joins over 4,200 signees, accelerating its proactive approach for inclusion and diversity within its leadership and French teams

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announces it has signed the French Diversity Charter, committing alongside over 4,200 signees to fighting discrimination and promoting diversity within the company. Quadient is convinced diversity is key for its performance, and its endorsement of the charter strengthens its commitment for positive change for employees located in France.

Accelerating inclusion and diversity has been a key focus for Quadient since the announcement of its Back to Growth strategy in 2019. The signature of the French Diversity Charter follows several other global initiatives, such as Quadient’s implementation of a new pledge and policy for inclusion and diversity, the recent launch of employee-led support networks that foster an inclusive and diverse workplace, as well as other initiatives, such as “Empower,” a women’s leadership program.

By signing the Diversity Charter, Quadient commits to:

raising awareness among leadership and management teams,

promoting the application of a non-discrimination principle in all its shapes,

moving towards a better mirroring of the French society’s diversity within its workforce,

communicating on this engagement to employees, customers, partners and suppliers,

ensuring dialogue with work councils on the elaboration and the implementation of the diversity policy,

and regularly evaluating progress on these initiatives.

Inclusion and diversity are at the center of Quadient’s corporate social responsibility approach, and the idea that a diverse talent pool enhances both creativity and competitiveness in the market is a shared belief within the company.

Stéphanie Auchabie, chief people officer at Quadient, says: “Inclusion and diversity are part of Quadient’s approach to doing business in a responsible manner. We are proud to join the more than 4,200 other signatories in France. Becoming part of this network also enables Quadient to participate in a wider effort at the national level and to leverage best practices from other companies for our employees worldwide.”

About the Diversity Charter

Diversity Charter is a commitment created in France in 2004, joined by over 4,200 signees in the country (companies, public institutions, non-profit organizations, local governments…). Any employer who wishes to undertake a proactive approach to promoting diversity, and going beyond the legal framework to fight discrimination to make diversity a strategic focus, can sign the Charter. For more information (in French): www.charte-diversite.com.

