Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 5 and 8 February for use in the group’s savings programme for employees, have been distributed to the employees as bonus equity certificates in accordance with their savings amount.

After allocation the bank owns 2,095 equity certificates.

As participants in the savings programme, the primary insiders below have been allocated equity certificates as follows: 

Name: Allocated no. ECC’s: New total holding of ECC’s*:
     
Cathrine Aunvik 123 2,005
Rolf Jarle Brøske
Tomm Bøyesen
Kjell Fordal 		123
123
123 		10,328
6,367
246,427
Vegard Helland 123 35,317
Kjersti Hønstad 123 5,029
Inge Lindseth
Nelly Maske
Ola Neråsen
Arne Nypan
Kjetil Reinsberg
Margrethe L. Resellmo
Berit Rustad
Camilla Stang
Christina Straub 		123
123
123
123
123
31
123
31
31 		9,028
21,258
42,879
26,813
28,474
535
4,090
535
789

*) incl. close associates

Trondheim, 10 February 2021
                                                                                                    
Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:
CFO, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act




