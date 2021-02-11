 

SHELL ACCELERATES DRIVE FOR NET-ZERO EMISSIONS WITH CUSTOMER-FIRST STRATEGY

globenewswire
11.02.2021, 08:00   

The Hague, February 11, 2021 − Shell today set out its strategy to accelerate its transformation into a provider of net-zero emissions energy products and services, powered by growth in its customer-facing businesses. A disciplined cash allocation framework and rigorous approach to driving down carbon emissions will deliver value for shareholders, customers and wider society. Shell also confirmed its expectation that total carbon emissions for the company peaked in 2018, and oil production peaked in 2019.

“Our accelerated strategy will drive down carbon emissions and will deliver value for our shareholders, our customers and wider society,” said Royal Dutch Shell Chief Executive Officer, Ben van Beurden.

“We must give our customers the products and services they want and need – products that have the lowest environmental impact. At the same time, we will use our established strengths to build on our competitive portfolio as we make the transition to be a net-zero emissions business in step with society.

“Whether our customers are motorists, households or businesses, we will use our global scale and trusted brand to grow in markets where demand for cleaner products and services is strongest, delivering more predictable cash flows and generating higher returns.”

From today, Shell is integrating its strategy, portfolio, environmental and social ambitions under the goals of Powering Progress: generating shareholder value, achieving net-zero emissions, powering lives and respecting nature. Shell’s reshaped organisation will deliver on these goals through the three business pillars of Growth, Transition and Upstream.

FINANCIAL RESILIENCE AND PROFITABLE GROWTH THROUGH DISCIPLINED CAPITAL ALLOCATION

Shell reiterated its cash priorities to deliver value for shareholders today while growing value for tomorrow, including:

  • Maintain the progressive dividend policy, increasing dividend per share by around 4% per year, subject to Board approval.
  • Retain near-term annual Cash capital expenditure of $19-22 billion.
  • Reduce net debt to $65 billion.
  • On reducing net debt to $65 billion, target total shareholder distributions of 20-30% of cash flow from operations; increased shareholder distributions achieved through a combination of Shell’s progressive dividends and share buybacks.
  • Disciplined and measured capital expenditure growth balanced with additional shareholder distributions and further strengthening of our balance sheet.

In the near term we expect to maintain underlying operating expenses of no higher than $35 billion, and pursue divestments averaging $4 billion a year. Over time the balance of capital spending will shift towards the businesses in the Growth pillar, attracting around half of the additional capital spend. Cash flow will follow the same trend and in the long term will become less exposed to oil and gas prices, with a stronger link to broader economic growth.

