 

Sdiptech AB (publ) publishes year-end report 2020

Press release
11 February 2021, 08:00

Sdiptech AB (publ) publishes year-end report 2020
The report is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.se

SDIPTECH SHOWS RESILIENCE THROUGHOUT A TURBULENT YEAR

FOURTH QUARTER 2020

  • Operating profit EBITA* increased by 20.4% compared to the previous year to SEK 100.8 million (83.7), corresponding to an EBITA* margin of 16.7% (16.3). Organic EBITA* growth for the Group was 10.2%, excluding currency effects.
     
  • Net sales increased by 17.8% to SEK 604.3 million (513.0). In total for the Group, organic sales growth was 7.7%, excluding currency effects.
     
  • Profit after acquisition costs before financial items (EBIT) decreased by 3.1% and amounted to SEK 77.1 million (79.5). The difference from the previous year is mainly that acquisition-related costs and revaluations in the period were negative, compared with a positive adjustment for the comparison period, SEK -16.5 million (9.0). The cost of revaluations is driven by higher estimated future results in previous years' acquired units.
     
  • Earnings after tax for the Group amounted to SEK 43.0 million (55.3), of which SEK 40.9 million (53.5) was attributable to the Parent Company’s shareholders.
     
  • Cash flow from current operations amounted to SEK 154.4 million (104.0), corresponding to a cash conversion of 137% (128).

  • Earnings per ordinary share (average number), less minority interests and dividends on preference shares amounted to SEK 1.07 (1.65). After dilution, earnings per shares amounted to SEK 1.05 (1.65).
     
  • On December 15, Sdiptech acquired all shares in GAH (Refrigeration) Ltd.
     
  • An Extraordinary General Meeting was held on December 17, where the Board received a new authorization to decide on a share issue of the ordinary shares, convertibles and/or warrants. The authorization entails a maximum further dilution of 10% of the current number of issued ordinary shares.

            

JANUARY - DECEMBER 2020

  • Operating profit EBITA* increased by 32.5% to SEK 347.3 million (262.2), corresponding to an EBITA* margin of 16.6% (14.4). Organic EBITA* growth for the Group was 11.3%, excluding currency effects.
     
  • Net sales increased by 14.4% to SEK 2,088.0 million (1,825.4). In total for the Group, organic sales growth was 3.5%, excluding currency effects.
     
  • Profit after acquisition costs before financial items (EBIT) increased by 39.9% and amounted to SEK 310.5 million (221.9).
