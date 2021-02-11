Sdiptech AB (publ) publishes year-end report 2020 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 11.02.2021, 08:00 | 67 | 0 | 0 11.02.2021, 08:00 | Press release

11 February 2021, 08:00 Sdiptech AB (publ) publishes year-end report 2020

The report is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.se SDIPTECH SHOWS RESILIENCE THROUGHOUT A TURBULENT YEAR FOURTH QUARTER 2020 Operating profit EBITA* increased by 20.4% compared to the previous year to SEK 100.8 million (83.7), corresponding to an EBITA* margin of 16.7% (16.3). Organic EBITA* growth for the Group was 10.2%, excluding currency effects.



Net sales increased by 17.8% to SEK 604.3 million (513.0). In total for the Group, organic sales growth was 7.7%, excluding currency effects.



Profit after acquisition costs before financial items (EBIT) decreased by 3.1% and amounted to SEK 77.1 million (79.5). The difference from the previous year is mainly that acquisition-related costs and revaluations in the period were negative, compared with a positive adjustment for the comparison period, SEK -16.5 million (9.0). The cost of revaluations is driven by higher estimated future results in previous years' acquired units.



Earnings after tax for the Group amounted to SEK 43.0 million (55.3), of which SEK 40.9 million (53.5) was attributable to the Parent Company’s shareholders.



Cash flow from current operations amounted to SEK 154.4 million (104.0), corresponding to a cash conversion of 137% (128).





Earnings per ordinary share (average number), less minority interests and dividends on preference shares amounted to SEK 1.07 (1.65). After dilution, earnings per shares amounted to SEK 1.05 (1.65).



On December 15, Sdiptech acquired all shares in GAH (Refrigeration) Ltd.



An Extraordinary General Meeting was held on December 17, where the Board received a new authorization to decide on a share issue of the ordinary shares, convertibles and/or warrants. The authorization entails a maximum further dilution of 10% of the current number of issued ordinary shares. JANUARY - DECEMBER 2020 Operating profit EBITA* increased by 32.5% to SEK 347.3 million (262.2), corresponding to an EBITA* margin of 16.6% (14.4). Organic EBITA* growth for the Group was 11.3%, excluding currency effects.



Net sales increased by 14.4% to SEK 2,088.0 million (1,825.4). In total for the Group, organic sales growth was 3.5%, excluding currency effects.



Profit after acquisition costs before financial items (EBIT) increased by 39.9% and amounted to SEK 310.5 million (221.9). Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 5



Diesen Artikel teilen Wertpapier

Sdiptech Pref Aktie Sdiptech Registered (B) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer