Huhtamäki Oyj's new share-based long-term incentive arrangement

As part of the long-term incentive and retention program for the key personnel of Huhtamaki, the Board of Directors of Huhtamäki Oyj has decided on a new share-based long-term incentive arrangement (Restricted Share Arrangement) directed to key employees. The aim of the Restricted Share Arrangement is to retain, motivate and reward selected key employees in order to increase the shareholder value in the long term.

The Restricted Share Arrangement consists of individual share plans. The commencement of each plan will be separately decided by the Board of Directors. Each plan comprises of three consecutive calendar years.

Share rewards will be paid in shares of Huhtamäki Oyj. No reward will be paid if the participant's employment or service ends before the payment of the reward. The members of the Global Executive Team shall retain at least 50% of the shares received until the value of their share ownership in Huhtamäki Oyj corresponds to their annual gross base salary. The maximum value of the reward payable to the participants based on the Restricted Share Arrangement is limited by a cap linked to Huhtamäki Oyj’s share price development.

The first share plan within the Restricted Share Arrangement, covering the years 2021-2023, commences as of the beginning of the year 2021. The aggregate maximum number of shares payable based on the first plan is 163,500 shares and possible rewards will be paid in 2023 and 2024. For potential subsequent share plans the aggregate maximum number of shares payable is 60,000 shares per plan.

In addition to the Restricted Share Arrangement, the Company has the Performance Share Arrangement published on March 15, 2010.

For further information, please contact:

Teija Sarajärvi, Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Safety, tel. +358 10 686 7027

