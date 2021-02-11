 

Proposals by Huhtamäki Oyj’s Board of Directors to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 11.2.2021 AT 9:00

Proposals by Huhtamäki Oyj’s Board of Directors to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Huhtamäki Oyj (AGM) will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The Board of Directors of the Company has decided that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty on ability to arrange a physical AGM, the AGM will be held with exceptional meeting procedures based on the Finnish temporary legislative act to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic (677/2020).

After the AGM, shareholders will be provided with an opportunity to follow a webcast where the Chairman of the Board and the President & CEO will address topical themes of the Company.

The AGM will be held without the presence of shareholders or their representatives in order to ensure the health and safety of the Company‘s shareholders, personnel and other stakeholders. The shareholders of the Company and their proxy representatives may participate in the meeting and exercise their rights as shareholders through voting in advance as well as by making counterproposals and presenting questions in advance.

The notice to convene the AGM is planned to be published on the Company’s website on March 22, 2021. In addition, there will be an announcement regarding the notice in the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper. The notice will include more detailed information on the participation and voting at the meeting.

In addition to the proposals of the Board of Directors presented below, the proposals by the Shareholders’ Nomination Board to the AGM regarding the composition and remuneration of the Board of Directors of the Company have been announced by a separate stock exchange release on January 15, 2021.

Use of the profit shown on the balance sheet
The Board of Directors proposes to the AGM that an aggregate dividend of EUR 0.92 per share be paid based on the balance sheet adopted for the financial period ended on December 31, 2020. The Board of Directors proposes that the dividend would be paid in two instalments.

The first dividend instalment, EUR 0.46 per share, is proposed to be paid to shareholders registered in the Company’s register of shareholders maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date for the first dividend instalment April 26, 2021. The Board of Directors proposes that the payment date for the first dividend instalment would be May 3, 2021.

