 

RALLYE Results of the Global Tender Offer Launched by Rallye on Its Unsecured Debt

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.02.2021, 08:20  |  50   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Rallye (Paris:RAL) announces today the results of the global tender offer on its unsecured debt launched on January 22, 2021 (the “Tender Offer”) (see Rallye’s press release dated 22 January 2021) and extended until 10 February 2021 at 5:00 p.m. (Paris time), the purchase price of which has been set at 20% of the amount of the claim (see Rallye’s press release dated 5 February 2021). Therefore, the discount rate applicable to the repurchased claims amounts to 80%.

Consequently and subject to the fulfillment of the conditions precedent set out below:

  • Rallye will acquire a total amount of unsecured debt of approximately € 182.8m for a total repurchase price of approximately € 36.6m reducing the total amount of its unsecured debt by approximately € 146.2m; and
  • the total amount of unsecured debt purchased under the Tender Offer is allocated between the various instruments according to the breakdown set out in the Annex.

It is furthermore reminded that completion of the Tender Offer is, inter alia, subject to (i) the approval by the Paris Commercial Court of the amendment to the Rallye’s safeguard plan in order to authorize the effective completion of the Tender Offer and the setting up of the financing of the Tender Offer (see Rallye’s press release dated 22 January 2021) and (ii) the availability of the proceeds of the new financing.

In the coming days, Rallye will file a request with the Paris Commercial Court to amend its safeguard plan.

As an indication, it is anticipated that the settlement of the Tender Offer will occur at the beginning of April 2021.

Distribution of this document in some jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Those in possession of this document are required to obtain information themselves and to comply with all legal and regulatory restrictions

Annex
 Breakdown of Rallye’s unsecured debt acquired under the Tender Offer

 

Debt instruments

Initial Pre-Tender
Offer amount

Amount acquired under
the Tender Offer

Post-Tender Offer
amount

2022 Notes (ISIN FR0012017903)

€ 117,388,033

€ 29,347,007

€ 88,041,026

2020 EMTN Notes (ISIN CH0341440326)

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RALLYE Results of the Global Tender Offer Launched by Rallye on Its Unsecured Debt Regulatory News: Rallye (Paris:RAL) announces today the results of the global tender offer on its unsecured debt launched on January 22, 2021 (the “Tender Offer”) (see Rallye’s press release dated 22 January 2021) and extended until 10 February 2021 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Scheduling of the Historical Confirmation Drilling Campaign ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of an Upsized $193.5 Million Public Offering of Common ...
Amazon and Dutch Blitz File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters
Coca-Cola Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Tyler Technologies to Acquire NIC in $2.3 Billion All-Cash Transaction
BET and HealthiNation Partner on New Digital Content Initiative to Help Achieve African American ...
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
MDH Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $276 Million Initial Public Offering Including ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.02.21
Determination of the Purchase Price of the Global Tender Offer Launched by Rallye on Its Unsecured Debt and Extension of the Expiration Deadline of the Tender Offer
22.01.21
Rallye Launches a Global Tender Offer for Its Unsecured Debt as Part of a Modified Dutch Auction Procedure

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
41
Rallye + Rallye Bonds Restrukturierung möglich?