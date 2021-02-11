Consequently and subject to the fulfillment of the conditions precedent set out below:

Rallye (Paris:RAL) announces today the results of the global tender offer on its unsecured debt launched on January 22, 2021 (the “ Tender Offer ”) (see Rallye’s press release dated 22 January 2021) and extended until 10 February 2021 at 5:00 p.m. (Paris time), the purchase price of which has been set at 20% of the amount of the claim (see Rallye’s press release dated 5 February 2021). Therefore, the discount rate applicable to the repurchased claims amounts to 80%.

Rallye will acquire a total amount of unsecured debt of approximately € 182.8m for a total repurchase price of approximately € 36.6m reducing the total amount of its unsecured debt by approximately € 146.2m; and

the total amount of unsecured debt purchased under the Tender Offer is allocated between the various instruments according to the breakdown set out in the Annex.

It is furthermore reminded that completion of the Tender Offer is, inter alia, subject to (i) the approval by the Paris Commercial Court of the amendment to the Rallye’s safeguard plan in order to authorize the effective completion of the Tender Offer and the setting up of the financing of the Tender Offer (see Rallye’s press release dated 22 January 2021) and (ii) the availability of the proceeds of the new financing.

In the coming days, Rallye will file a request with the Paris Commercial Court to amend its safeguard plan.

As an indication, it is anticipated that the settlement of the Tender Offer will occur at the beginning of April 2021.

Distribution of this document in some jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Those in possession of this document are required to obtain information themselves and to comply with all legal and regulatory restrictions