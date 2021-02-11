 

Air Liquide Share Buyback

Air Liquide (Paris: Al) signed a share purchase agreement with a financial institution in the context of its Share Buyback Program, which was approved at the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of the Company on May 5th, 2020.

The terms of the agreement, signed on February 11th, 2021, set a volume of 310,000 Air Liquide shares (representing 0.1% of the share capital of the Group as of 31/12/2020) for a maximum price not exceeding the limits authorized by the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of May 5th, 2020 and the Board of Directors Meeting held on September 29th, 2020 (i.e. €200 per share).

The initial purchase price (€134.75 per share) matches the share price upon closing of the stock market on the day preceding the signing date of the agreement, leading to an initial total purchase price of €41,772,500. This initial purchase price will be adjusted at the end of the share purchase period set in the share purchase agreement, such an adjustment being subject to a dedicated press release.

The shares purchased pursuant to this agreement will be affected to the implementation of performance share plans.

Details on the Share Buyback Program can be found in the 2019 Reference Document (Chapter 6 - Annual General Meeting 2020 - Resolutions presented for the Approval of the combined general meeting), which is available on the Company’s website (https://www.airliquide.com/investors/documents-presentations).

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 78 countries with approximately 64,500 employees and serves more than 3.8 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide’s scientific territory and have been at the core of the company’s activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide’s ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability - with a strong commitment to climate change and energy transition at the heart of its strategy. The company’s customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable, regular and responsible growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide’s revenue amounted to more than 20 billion euros in 2020. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

www.airliquide.com
Follow us on Twitter @airliquidegroup



Disclaimer

