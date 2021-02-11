 

Aéroports de Paris SA - Groupe ADP engages in a transformation project for the Paris-Charles de Gaulle platform to promote ecological transition

PRESS RELEASE

February 11th, 2021                                                       

Aéroports de Paris SA

Groupe ADP engages in a transformation project for the Paris-Charles de Gaulle platform to promote ecological transition

In an announcement made on February 11th, 2021, the Government requests Groupe ADP to present a new development project for Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport after the termination of the Terminal 4 project. Groupe ADP takes note of this request which is one of the consequences of the Covid-19 crisis.

Developments contributing to the energy transition of the airport, and of the air sector as a whole, must be thoroughly reviewed considering the increasing commitments on green aircrafts, confirmed in the Government's aeronautics support plan for a green and competitive industry, on June 9th, 2020. The crisis linked to the Covid-19 pandemic and its upheavals have lastingly impacted the traffic growth perspectives, thus questioning the schedule of passengers capacity expansion need at Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport.

A review of the initial project had been undertaken during the previous months in order to adapt to new traffic assumptions and to better address the sector's environmental transition issues. This work, led by Groupe ADP teams, will lay ground to future thinking on the development issues for the Paris-Charles de Gaulle platform.

Augustin de Romanet, Chairman and CEO of Aéroports de Paris SA – Groupe ADP, stated:
"Air travel must accelerate its energy transition. We must draw the proper conclusions from this in our future projects. Following the State's decision to request Groupe ADP to abandon the current Terminal 4 project, as well as to submit a new project for the evolution of the Paris‑Charles de Gaulle platform, Groupe ADP is engaging in a period of reflection on the airport's future concerns. The Parisian platforms have a vocation in becoming the leaders in green aviation, for the benefit of all our stakeholders, and in particular the territories neighboring the airports".

             

Investor Relations: Audrey Arnoux, Head of Investor Relations +33 6 61 27 07 39 – invest@adp.fr
Press contact: Lola Bourget, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23
Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2019, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 108 million passengers and 2.2 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 110 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2019, group revenue stood at €4,700 million and net income at €588 million.
Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.

