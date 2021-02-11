 

Active Biotech Year-end report January – December 2020  

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.02.2021, 08:30  |  44   |   |   

      

New strategic R&D plan implemented and financed

Fourth quarter in brief
Tasquinimod

  • The clinical study in multiple myeloma was presented at an oral poster session at the virtual American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2020 meeting in December
  • Patent granted in China in October regarding treatment of multiple myeloma
  • Patent granted in Europe in November regarding use of tasquinimod in combination with immunotherapy

Laquinimod

  • Development continued according to plan

Naptumomab

  • Active Biotech received a milestone payment from NeoTX in December

Corporate

  • Board of Directors proposed in November a rights issue to fund ongoing and planned development programs
  • A Capital Markets Day was held on November 24
  • The clinical strategy and projected development milestones presented to the market in November

Significant events during the January-December period

  • Active Biotech announced a new strategic direction for the company in February
  • Three new board members with extensive topic expertise were appointed at the Annual General Meeting on May 19
  • Preclinical data on tasquinimods effects in experimental models for multiple myeloma were presented at the Virtual Edition of the 25th European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress Meeting in June
  • Data on the effects of laquinimod in experimental uveitis published in the Journal of Immunology in May
  • First patient dosed in the phase Ib/IIa study of tasquinimod to treat multiple myeloma in August
  • A topical ophthalmic formulation of laquinimod to be used to treat inflammatory eye disorders developed in August in collaboration with Leukocare AG

Events after the end of the period

  • Rights issue prospectus published on January 5, 2021
  • Rights issue oversubscribed by 175% and added 76.2 MSEK to liquidity before issue expenses
  • Active Biotech signed an agreement for manufacturing of a topical ophthalmic formulation of laquinimod for clinical use

Financial summary

SEK M Oct-Dec Jan-Dec
  2020    2019 2020 2019
         
Net sales 6.2 0.9 6.7 8.4
Operating profit/loss -4.1 -11.2 -32.3 -32.3
Profit/loss after tax -4.1 -11.2 -32.2 -34,1
Earnings per share (SEK) -0,03 -0,08 -0,22 -0.24
Cash and cash equivalents (at close of period)     26.2 59.7
           

For further information, please contact:

  Helén Tuvesson, CEO
  Tel: +46 (0)46 19 21 56
  Hans Kolam, CFO
  Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 44     		Active Biotech AB
(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)
Box 724, SE-220 07 Lund
Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 00

 

The report is also available at www.activebiotech.com.

Active Biotech is obligated to make public the information contained in this interim report pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. This information was provided to the media, through the agency of the contact person set out above, for publication on February 11, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. CET.

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Active Biotech Year-end report January – December 2020          New strategic R&D plan implemented and financed Fourth quarter in briefTasquinimod The clinical study in multiple myeloma was presented at an oral poster session at the virtual American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2020 meeting in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable Natural Gas ...
Galapagos and Gilead discontinue ISABELA Phase 3 trials in IPF
DMG Conducting Extensive Immersion Cooling Study as it Prepares its Facility for Large-Scale ...
Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares
Extended Stay America Hosts Military Makeover with Montel, Providing a Home Away from Home for a ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Considers Adding Lung Scarring as an Additional Endpoint for its Phase ...
LexaGene’s MiQLab Successfully Detects Mutant UK and South African COVID-19 Sequences
LipoMedix Announces Manufacturing Agreement with ForDoz for Promitil
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
ACTIVE BIOTECH ENTERS INTO A MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT WITH FAMAR HEALTH CARE SERVICES FOR NEW FORMULATION OF LAQUINIMOD
26.01.21
Active Biotech’s rights issue heavily oversubscribed