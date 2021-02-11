AS Tallink Grupp will hold an Investor Webinar to introduce the results of the fourth quarter of 2020

AS Tallink Grupp will introduce the results of the fourth quarter of 2020 in an investor webinar. All shareholders and other stakeholders are invited to join the webinar, scheduled to take place on 25 February 2021 at 15:00 (EET). The webinar will be held in English and prior registration is required.

The financial results will be presented by the Chairman of the Management Board Paavo Nõgene and Financial director Joonas Joost. We kindly ask participants to provide their questions before the webinar, latest by 12:00 on 25 February, by e-mail to: investor@tallink.ee . Due to time constraint, preference will be given to questions submitted in writing before the webinar.