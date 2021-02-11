Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 11.02.2021, 08:40 | 27 | 0 |
Disclosure 1 / 2021
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in compliance with the EU Commission Market Abuse Regulation. Further details are included in the attachments.
Attachments
Diesen Artikel teilen
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0