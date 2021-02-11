 

Alm. Brand A/S - Preliminary statement of financial results for 2020

11 February 2021
Announcement no. 2/2021

Preliminary statement of financial results for 2020

  • Alm. Brand generated a consolidated pre-tax profit on continuing activities of DKK 833 million in 2020, against a pre-tax profit of DKK 553 million in 2019. The profit reflected sustained satisfactory performances across the group. 
  • The past year saw major changes triggered by external events as well as changes implemented in the group, including the sale of the group’s banking activities and the formation of new partnership agreements. Overall, the group achieved a strong business performance supported by adaptability and execution excellence. In addition, financial market developments contributed favourably to the investment result.
  • The Board of Directors recommends that dividend in the amount of DKK 4.00 per share be distributed in respect of 2020 and DKK 3.00 per share in respect of 2019.
  • Alm. Brand expects the favourable developments to continue in 2021, with a focus on execution in relation to the partnerships entered into and on strengthening its core business. 

CEO Rasmus Werner Nielsen:

“I’m very pleased with the strong results we’ve announced today. The past year was a transformational year for Alm. Brand, with developments happening at a rapid pace. In addition to having to adapt to the new reality with COVID-19, the sale of the bank and the establishment of new, close partnerships shaped 2020 for us and transformed our business. At the same time, our customers needed peace of mind in respect of their insurances in a year in which their everyday lives were disrupted, and we interacted with our customers in new ways and at other times than they were used to. I’m therefore extremely proud of the commitment and huge efforts made by every single employee of our group. We have succeeded in taking important strides, positioning Alm. Brand more strongly than ever before.”

“I’m looking forward to a new year in which we will be working even harder to strengthen the customer experience and support the positive developments in our business. We have an exciting task ahead of us, among other things to reap the full benefits of the new partnerships. I’m confident that we will accomplish this as well.”

Alm. Brand generated a consolidated pre-tax profit on continuing activities of DKK 833 million in 2020, against a pre-tax profit of DKK 553 million in 2019. The profit for 2020 included special costs for restructurings and corporate expenses related to the divestment of the bank of DKK 98 million. The profit for 2019 included special costs of DKK 64 million related primarily to restructurings. The 2020 result was highly satisfactory.

