Advanced Blockchain AG Expects Strong Profits from its DOT Token Stakings

Advanced Blockchain AG (Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) expects to earn 7-figure returns as a result of its recently announced DOT Token stakings.



DOT Tokens are the native token of the Polkadot blockchain ecosystem (



As announced in a DGAP dated January 13, 2021, Advanced Blockchain AG has formed a partnership with P2P Economy Ltd. (



Previously, as a result of this DOT stakings through P2P, Advanced Blockchain expected to make a 6-figure annual profit, but now estimates that number will increase to a 7-figure profit. An added benefit of this staking, in addition to the generated yield, is the continued support of the Polkadot ecosystem by Advanced Blockchain AG.



Additional information on Advanced Blockchain AG and its other projects and investments can be found at

