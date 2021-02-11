 

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
Advanced Blockchain AG Expects Strong Profits from its DOT Token Stakings

11.02.2021 / 08:50
Advanced Blockchain AG (Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) expects to earn 7-figure returns as a result of its recently announced DOT Token stakings.

DOT Tokens are the native token of the Polkadot blockchain ecosystem (https://polkadot.network/). These coins function in governance, staking, and bonding along their native blockchain. Thus, they facilitate all of the main functions for this protocol. DOT holders, such as Advanced Blockchain AG, have the opportunity to participate in validation on Polkadot, and thus achieve returns in the form of staking rewards.

As announced in a DGAP dated January 13, 2021, Advanced Blockchain AG has formed a partnership with P2P Economy Ltd. (https://p2p.org/), a secure non-custodial staking platform, to continue to stake its DOT holdings, allowing it to receive staking rewards. Advanced Blockchain and P2P Economy Ltd. have signed a letter of intent for this partnership, which is being carried out through P2P Economy Ltd's P2P Validator. The P2P Validator utilizes a proprietary non-custodial staking methodology, facilitating enhanced staking. This enables the compounding of interest received via the staking process, so that interest is staked for additional gains. The result is a projected annual return of 31%.

Previously, as a result of this DOT stakings through P2P, Advanced Blockchain expected to make a 6-figure annual profit, but now estimates that number will increase to a 7-figure profit. An added benefit of this staking, in addition to the generated yield, is the continued support of the Polkadot ecosystem by Advanced Blockchain AG.

Additional information on Advanced Blockchain AG and its other projects and investments can be found at www.advancedblockchain.com.
 

Disclaimer

