Aggregate Holdings S.A.: Acquisition of increased minority stake in S IMMO

11.02.2021 / 08:48

Luxembourg, 11 February 2021



Aggregate Holdings S.A. ("Aggregate"), the Germany-focussed property investment company, today announces that it has increased its minority stake in S IMMO AG ("S IMMO") to 10.79%. As announced previously on 29 January 2021, Aggregate had an existing stake of 9.03% over which it had acquired joint control, and it has now acquired a further 1.76% stake and sole control over the 9.03% stake.



These investments in S IMMO and IMMOFINANZ demonstrate Aggregate's long-term strategic commitment towards two significantly undervalued and high-quality commercial real estate businesses as well as its long-term commitment to all their stakeholders and to Austria.



The current market environment has created significant value dislocation within the commercial real estate sector. Aggregate believes that the fundamental value within these companies will provide significant value creation to all shareholders through the communicated strategy.



Benjamin Lee, Group Chief Financial Officer

Tel : +352 20 30 14 60

Mob : +44 7415 121218

b.lee@aggregateholdings.com



Olaf Zapke

Tel: +49 (0) 69 921874-89

Mob: +49 (0) 170 7641 971

Finsbury Glover Hering

ozapke@fgh.com



About Aggregate Holdings

Aggregate Holdings SA ("Aggregate") is a predominantly German-focussed real estate investment company, with interests also in Portugal. The company has c.€4.0bn of assets and a c.€7.0bn gross development value project portfolio. Among some of its assets, Aggregate owns Quartier Heidestrasse, the largest mixed use real estate development project in Central Berlin with c.300,000 sqm of gross construction area, due to be completed by 2023, and to be held long-term for yielding purposes. Additionally, Aggregate also owns VIC Properties, the largest real estate developer in Portugal, with c.600,000 sqm of gross construction area and c.€2.4bn gross development value. Lastly, Aggregate controls a strategic stake of c.27% in Adler Group SA, one Europe's largest residential players with c.€14.6bn of assets, among other investments.

