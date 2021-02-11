 

Aggregate Holdings S.A.: Acquisition of increased minority stake in S IMMO

Aggregate Holdings S.A.: Acquisition of increased minority stake in S IMMO

Luxembourg, 11 February 2021

Aggregate Holdings S.A. ("Aggregate"), the Germany-focussed property investment company, today announces that it has increased its minority stake in S IMMO AG ("S IMMO") to 10.79%. As announced previously on 29 January 2021, Aggregate had an existing stake of 9.03% over which it had acquired joint control, and it has now acquired a further 1.76% stake and sole control over the 9.03% stake.

These investments in S IMMO and IMMOFINANZ demonstrate Aggregate's long-term strategic commitment towards two significantly undervalued and high-quality commercial real estate businesses as well as its long-term commitment to all their stakeholders and to Austria.

The current market environment has created significant value dislocation within the commercial real estate sector. Aggregate believes that the fundamental value within these companies will provide significant value creation to all shareholders through the communicated strategy.

Contact
Benjamin Lee, Group Chief Financial Officer
Tel : +352 20 30 14 60
Mob : +44 7415 121218
b.lee@aggregateholdings.com

Olaf Zapke
Tel: +49 (0) 69 921874-89
Mob: +49 (0) 170 7641 971
Finsbury Glover Hering
ozapke@fgh.com

About Aggregate Holdings
Aggregate Holdings SA ("Aggregate") is a predominantly German-focussed real estate investment company, with interests also in Portugal. The company has c.€4.0bn of assets and a c.€7.0bn gross development value project portfolio. Among some of its assets, Aggregate owns Quartier Heidestrasse, the largest mixed use real estate development project in Central Berlin with c.300,000 sqm of gross construction area, due to be completed by 2023, and to be held long-term for yielding purposes. Additionally, Aggregate also owns VIC Properties, the largest real estate developer in Portugal, with c.600,000 sqm of gross construction area and c.€2.4bn gross development value. Lastly, Aggregate controls a strategic stake of c.27% in Adler Group SA, one Europe's largest residential players with c.€14.6bn of assets, among other investments.


