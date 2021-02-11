Evli Bank Plc's Annual Report and Remuneration Report 2020 published
EVLI BANK PLC’S STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE FEBRUARY 11, 2021, AT 10.00 AM (EET/EEST)
Evli Bank Plc’s Annual Report 2020 has been published in English and Finnish. The Annual Report includes the company's Financial Statements, Board of Directors' report and Auditor's report for the period January 1 - December 31, 2020. Evli publishes, for the first time, the Annual Report in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements with the format of the report being Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (xHTML). In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. These XBRL tags have not been subject to audit.
In addition, the Corporate Governance Statement 2020 and Remuneration report 2020 have been published as separate documents in English and Finnish.
The Annual Report is attached to this release as a XHTML file as well as a PDF file and it is available on www.evli.com/investors. The Corporate Governance Statement 2020 and Remuneration Report 2020 are also attached to this release and also available on the corporate website www.evli.com/investors.
EVLI BANK PLC
Juho Mikola
CFO
For additional information, please contact:
Juho Mikola, CFO, Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 717 8888, juho.mikola@evli.com
Evli Bank Plc
Evli is a bank specialized in investments that helps institutions, corporations and private persons increase their wealth. The product and service offering includes mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, incentive plan design and administration as well as Corporate Finance services. The company also offers banking services that support clients' investment operations. Evli is the highest ranked and most used institutional asset manager in Finland*.
Evli has a total of EUR 14.1 billion in client assets under management (net 12/2020). Evli Group's equity capital totals EUR 95.4 million and its BIS capital adequacy ratio is 15.2 percent (December 31, 2020). The company has around 250 employees. Evli Bank Plc's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
*KANTAR SIFO Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services, Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018.
