Evli Bank Plc's Annual Report and Remuneration Report 2020 published

EVLI BANK PLC’S STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE FEBRUARY 11, 2021, AT 10.00 AM (EET/EEST)

Evli Bank Plc’s Annual Report 2020 has been published in English and Finnish. The Annual Report includes the company's Financial Statements, Board of Directors' report and Auditor's report for the period January 1 - December 31, 2020. Evli publishes, for the first time, the Annual Report in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements with the format of the report being Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (xHTML). In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. These XBRL tags have not been subject to audit.

In addition, the Corporate Governance Statement 2020 and Remuneration report 2020 have been published as separate documents in English and Finnish.