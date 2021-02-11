Íslandsbanki has today published the Bank´s Annual and Sustainability report, Pillar 3 report and the Impact and Allocation report for Íslandsbanki´s Sustainable Financing Framework.

Annual and Sustainability Report

The Report provides a comprehensive overview of the Bank´s operations and strategy during 2020. The Report is available in both Icelandic and English.





Pillar 3 Report

The Report contains information on risk management, risk measurement, material risk exposures, capital adequacy and liquidity adequacy, in accordance with Icelandic law and European regulation. The Report provides market participants and other stakeholders with information that facilitates a better understanding of the Bank's risk profile. The report is in English.





Allocation and Impact Report

The Allocation and Impact Report for Íslandsbanki's Sustainable Financing Framework gives an overview of the first three months of the implementation and reports on the environmental and social impact of the eligible assets already approved under the Framework.

The aforementioned information, along with financials for 2020, is available on the Bank´s 2020 reports website.

For further information please contact Investor Relations – ir@islandsbanki.is.





About Íslandsbanki

Íslandsbanki is a universal bank and a leader in financial services in Iceland with a history of 145 years of servicing key industries. The Bank has a 25-40% market share across all domestic business segments. Íslandsbanki's purpose is to move Iceland forward by empowering our customers to succeed. Driven by the vision to be #1 for service, Íslandsbanki's relationship banking business model is propelled by three business divisions that manage and build relationships with the Bank's customers. Íslandsbanki has developed a wide range of online services such as the Íslandsbanki and Kass apps, enabling customers to do their banking anywhere and anytime. At the same time, the Bank continues to operate the most efficient branch network in Iceland through its strategically located 12 branches. Íslandsbanki has a BBB/A-2 rating from S&P Global Ratings. www.islandsbanki.is

