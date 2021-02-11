 

DGAP-News RIB Software SE (RIB) announces its preliminary results for the financial year 2020

RIB Software SE (RIB) announces its preliminary results for the financial year 2020

RIB Software SE (RIB) announces its preliminary results for the financial year 2020

- Revenue increases by 21.1% to EUR 259.8 million

- EBITDA (FX adjusted) increases by 46.5% to EUR 71.5 million

- Target of 100,000 MTWO & iTWO 4.0 users exceeded by 75% at 174,546

Stuttgart, Germany, 11 February 2021. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 5D BIM Big Data technology for the construction industry, today announced its preliminary figures for the 2020 financial year, continuing its sustained growth course despite difficult market conditions as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, RIB achieved a revenue of EUR 259.8 million, +21.1% compared to the previous year. Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") increased by 30.2% from EUR 112.6 million to EUR 146.6 million and License revenue ("NRR") by 14.3% from EUR 45.4 million to EUR 51.9 million. EBITDA amounted to EUR 70.9 million, +40.7% compared to the previous year. The EBITDA margin increased to 27.3% (previous year: 23.5%). EBITDA adjusted for FX effects grew by 46.5% from EUR 48.8 million to EUR 71.5 million.

In the iMTWO segment, the successful development continued. Subscription revenues increased by 40.5% to EUR 87.7 million and support revenues by 16.8% to EUR 53.6 million. License revenues grew by 14.3% to EUR 51.9 million and service revenues by 18.4% to EUR 56.1 million. Segment EBITDA was 36.4% higher than the previous year at EUR 70.5 million. The segment EBITDA margin was 27.7%. The number of users on our cloud based MTWO / iTWO 4.0 platform increased to 174,546 in 2020, exceeding our target of 100,000 users by 75%.

09:42 Uhr
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) gibt ihr vorläufiges Ergebnis für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 bekannt (deutsch)
09:42 Uhr
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) gibt ihr vorläufiges Ergebnis für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 bekannt
29.01.21
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 07 / 2021) mit einer großen Kommune in Dänemark (deutsch)
29.01.21
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 07 / 2021) mit einer großen Kommune in Dänemark
29.01.21
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 07 / 2021) with a large Municipality in Denmark
26.01.21
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 06 / 2021) mit der LEG Immobilien AG (deutsch)
26.01.21
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 06 / 2021) with LEG Immobilien AG
26.01.21
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 06 / 2021) mit der LEG Immobilien AG
21.01.21
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 05 / 2021) mit einer ARGE, die für das neue Projekt HS2 in Großbritannien verantwortlich ist (deutsch)
21.01.21
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 05 / 2021) with one of the joint ventures on HS2 (new high-speed rail network) in the UK

02.02.21
1.898
Rib Software AG seit heute in Hamburg handelbar