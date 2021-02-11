AWS and Bundesliga Enhance Real-Time Game Analysis with New Performance Stats for 2021 Season

Today, Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), and the German Bundesliga, Germany’s top national football league, announced three new Bundesliga Match Facts powered by AWS to give fans deeper insights into action on the pitch. The new Match Facts – Most Pressed Player, which highlights how often a player in possession experiences a significant pressure situation throughout a match; Attacking Zones, which shows fans where their favorite team is attacking and which side of the pitch they view as most likely to score from; and Average Positions – Trends, which shows how changes to a team’s tactical formation can impact a match’s outcome – will debut during Matchday 21 on February 12, 2021 featuring RB Leipzig vs. FC Augsburg. Fans can see videos about each stat, read blogs, and learn more here .

The Most Pressed Player stat shows how often a player in possession of the ball experiences a significant pressure situation by measuring the number of opposing players involved, their distance to the player, as well as the direction of every players’ movement. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Bundesliga Match Facts are generated by gathering and analyzing data from live game video feeds as they’re streamed into AWS. Fans will see these insights as graphics during broadcasts and in the official Bundesliga app throughout the 2020/2021 season and beyond. The data is then provided back to broadcast viewers around the world in real-time as statistics. These advanced statistics help audiences better understand areas like decision-making on the pitch and the probability of a goal for each shot. The three new Match Facts will better showcase the action on the pitch and give fans, coaches, players, and commentators visual support for analyzing a team’s decision making.

Understanding the new Bundesliga Match Facts powered by AWS

Most Pressed Player: Football teams are using pressure as a technique, both offensively and defensively, to disrupt a player’s rhythm. Until now, it was not possible to quantify the pressure put on an individual player. Most Pressed Player shows how often a player in possession of the ball experiences a significant pressure situation by measuring the number of opposing players involved, their distance to the player, as well as the direction of every players’ movement. This advanced statistic will also compare the number of pressing situations a player faces while in possession of the ball with the average number of pressure situations faced by their teammates, helping determine which players are under the most pressure.