 

AWS and Bundesliga Enhance Real-Time Game Analysis with New Performance Stats for 2021 Season

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.02.2021, 09:30  |  77   |   |   

Today, Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), and the German Bundesliga, Germany’s top national football league, announced three new Bundesliga Match Facts powered by AWS to give fans deeper insights into action on the pitch. The new Match Facts – Most Pressed Player, which highlights how often a player in possession experiences a significant pressure situation throughout a match; Attacking Zones, which shows fans where their favorite team is attacking and which side of the pitch they view as most likely to score from; and Average Positions – Trends, which shows how changes to a team’s tactical formation can impact a match’s outcome – will debut during Matchday 21 on February 12, 2021 featuring RB Leipzig vs. FC Augsburg. Fans can see videos about each stat, read blogs, and learn more here.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210211005287/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Amazon.com Inc.!
Long
Basispreis 3.031,09€
Hebel 12,40
Ask 0,23
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 3.554,03€
Hebel 11,36
Ask 0,24
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The Most Pressed Player stat shows how often a player in possession of the ball experiences a significant pressure situation by measuring the number of opposing players involved, their distance to the player, as well as the direction of every players’ movement. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Most Pressed Player stat shows how often a player in possession of the ball experiences a significant pressure situation by measuring the number of opposing players involved, their distance to the player, as well as the direction of every players’ movement. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Bundesliga Match Facts are generated by gathering and analyzing data from live game video feeds as they’re streamed into AWS. Fans will see these insights as graphics during broadcasts and in the official Bundesliga app throughout the 2020/2021 season and beyond. The data is then provided back to broadcast viewers around the world in real-time as statistics. These advanced statistics help audiences better understand areas like decision-making on the pitch and the probability of a goal for each shot. The three new Match Facts will better showcase the action on the pitch and give fans, coaches, players, and commentators visual support for analyzing a team’s decision making.

Understanding the new Bundesliga Match Facts powered by AWS

Most Pressed Player: Football teams are using pressure as a technique, both offensively and defensively, to disrupt a player’s rhythm. Until now, it was not possible to quantify the pressure put on an individual player. Most Pressed Player shows how often a player in possession of the ball experiences a significant pressure situation by measuring the number of opposing players involved, their distance to the player, as well as the direction of every players’ movement. This advanced statistic will also compare the number of pressing situations a player faces while in possession of the ball with the average number of pressure situations faced by their teammates, helping determine which players are under the most pressure.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: AMAZON - geht es wieder aufwärts?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AWS and Bundesliga Enhance Real-Time Game Analysis with New Performance Stats for 2021 Season Today, Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), and the German Bundesliga, Germany’s top national football league, announced three new Bundesliga Match Facts powered by AWS to give fans deeper insights into action on …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Scheduling of the Historical Confirmation Drilling Campaign ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of an Upsized $193.5 Million Public Offering of Common ...
Amazon and Dutch Blitz File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters
Coca-Cola Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Tikehau Capital Completes First Closing of Its Impact Lending Fund to c. €100 Million With EU ...
Tyler Technologies to Acquire NIC in $2.3 Billion All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
MDH Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $276 Million Initial Public Offering Including ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:07 Uhr
BGH legt Fragen zu Garantie-Hinweisen beim Internethandel EuGH vor
09:21 Uhr
Farfetch Aktie: Von der Digitalisierung der Luxusbranche profitieren
07:49 Uhr
Aktie: Twitter glänzt mit Rekordumsatz - und warnt
07:25 Uhr
VW setzt auf Microsoft-Cloud für automatisiertes Fahren
01:00 Uhr
AWS Teams with the National Hockey League to be the Official Cloud Infrastructure Provider of the NHL
10.02.21
Amazon and Dutch Blitz File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters
10.02.21
Warum ich niemals Alibaba-Aktien kaufen werde
10.02.21
Besser als Amazon seit dem Jahre 1997? Diese Aktie kann das!
10.02.21
Die nächste Aktie, die sich verhunderfacht …
10.02.21
Huya Aktie: Warum die günstig bewertete Streamingplattform kein Kauf ist

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
2.726
AMAZON - geht es wieder aufwärts?
03.02.21
248
Amazon - ist das Unternehmen pleitegefährdet?
27.01.21
4
Amazon - Mit diesen 2 Technologien zu neuem Wachstum?
13.01.21
6
10 Top-Aktien, die für 2021 enormen Vermögenszuwachs versprechen
17.10.20
3
Es sind nicht nur Jeff Bezos und Elon Musk – viele Amerikaner waren noch nie so reich