Tennis Australia and Infosys Reimagine Digital Experience for Australian Open Virtual Audience

Melbourne, Australia (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/)

(NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting

and the Australian Open's Official Digital Innovation Partner, this year is

applying technology to enhance tennis experiences for those onsite and those

unable to attend in person.



Using digital as an equaliser to bridge the physical gap, Infosys and Tennis

Australia are opening up new possibilities by leveraging cloud, AI, 3D virtual

experiences and mobility. The innovations are envisioned to alter the sporting

normal well beyond the current Grand Slam and represent a shift towards placing

digital at the core of the tournament to elevate immersion, passion, brilliance

and experience for those on court and across the globe.





"The past year has accelerated the need for meaningful digital engagementbetween the Australian Open and its fans, players, coaches, partners and themedia. Our focus this year is delivering new digital experiences and insightsthat are accessible for everyone involved, regardless of where they arecurrently located," Ben Slack, Chief Revenue Officer, Tennis Australia said."Having Infosys on board as our digital innovation partner for the third yearrunning has allowed us to optimise engagement with all our stakeholders, notonly our fans, players and coaches but our broadcast partners and sponsors aswell. Despite access restrictions this year the team has excelled, enabling usto continue delivering new and improved digital experiences for this year'stournament."The focus for the Australian Open (AO) is to innovate across the entirestakeholder ecosystem in the following ways:- Immersion in analytics: 3D Court Vision allows individuals to watch tournamentmatches in an animated form, with data overlay for each shot. From speed tospin to serve placement, every detail of the game is available at a click of abutton. Infosys uses Hawk Eye data to animate each shot in near real-time andempowers fans to analyse the game from any vantage point in the stadium.- Furthering fan passion: A new AO Virtual Slam(https://www.infosys.com/australian-open.html) experience transports every faninto the Rod Laver Arena. 3D court views and data simulate the experience ofplaying at the AO, letting fans be a part of the glory. An enhanced AO Fan Appwill also deliver richer content and personalised journeys based on theirinterest areas, while guided navigation helps fans find their way within thenew Melbourne Park zones set up due to COVID protocols.- Sensing brilliance on court: In the dedicated AO player and coach app, the AI