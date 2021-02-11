 

Tennis Australia and Infosys Reimagine Digital Experience for Australian Open Virtual Audience

Melbourne, Australia (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/)
(NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting
and the Australian Open's Official Digital Innovation Partner, this year is
applying technology to enhance tennis experiences for those onsite and those
unable to attend in person.

Using digital as an equaliser to bridge the physical gap, Infosys and Tennis
Australia are opening up new possibilities by leveraging cloud, AI, 3D virtual
experiences and mobility. The innovations are envisioned to alter the sporting
normal well beyond the current Grand Slam and represent a shift towards placing
digital at the core of the tournament to elevate immersion, passion, brilliance
and experience for those on court and across the globe.

"The past year has accelerated the need for meaningful digital engagement
between the Australian Open and its fans, players, coaches, partners and the
media. Our focus this year is delivering new digital experiences and insights
that are accessible for everyone involved, regardless of where they are
currently located," Ben Slack, Chief Revenue Officer, Tennis Australia said.

"Having Infosys on board as our digital innovation partner for the third year
running has allowed us to optimise engagement with all our stakeholders, not
only our fans, players and coaches but our broadcast partners and sponsors as
well. Despite access restrictions this year the team has excelled, enabling us
to continue delivering new and improved digital experiences for this year's
tournament."

The focus for the Australian Open (AO) is to innovate across the entire
stakeholder ecosystem in the following ways:

- Immersion in analytics: 3D Court Vision allows individuals to watch tournament
matches in an animated form, with data overlay for each shot. From speed to
spin to serve placement, every detail of the game is available at a click of a
button. Infosys uses Hawk Eye data to animate each shot in near real-time and
empowers fans to analyse the game from any vantage point in the stadium.
- Furthering fan passion: A new AO Virtual Slam
(https://www.infosys.com/australian-open.html) experience transports every fan
into the Rod Laver Arena. 3D court views and data simulate the experience of
playing at the AO, letting fans be a part of the glory. An enhanced AO Fan App
will also deliver richer content and personalised journeys based on their
interest areas, while guided navigation helps fans find their way within the
new Melbourne Park zones set up due to COVID protocols.
- Sensing brilliance on court: In the dedicated AO player and coach app, the AI
