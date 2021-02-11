Lineas Chooses Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Transform Freight Operations and Support Business Growth

Headquartered in Belgium, Lineas offers premium rail products and total door-to-door logistics solutions across Europe. The company’s previous IT infrastructure and technology operated in a traditional, siloed environment and was reaching its limit in terms of sizing and performance. The platform also required the implementation of a disaster recovery system mode to ensure Lineas’ business continuity.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) today announced that Lineas, the largest private rail freight operator in Europe, has selected HPE to provide next-generation IT infrastructure in an as-a-service model to support their transformation from a conventional freight company into a high-performing, efficient and sustainable transport system for the European logistics industry. The HPE Nimble Storage dHCI solution, delivered with HPE GreenLake, provides Lineas with an agile and easy to manage platform that enables the company to respond to its customers’ needs for increased delivery quality and faster IT resource deployment.

Lineas chose HPE as its technology and service partner to boost performance, drive efficiency and ensure that its infrastructure was ready to support business growth, as the company looked to expand into new markets and industries. HPE was the ideal partner, as it offered the right mix of infrastructure and an as-a-service model that met Lineas’ increased demands for flexibility, scalability and cost efficiency with pay-per-use billing and need for additional capacity when required.

“We were looking to enter new markets to drive growth across our business and needed a complete technology infrastructure that is uniquely tailored to our needs with a scalable pay-per-use as-a-service model,” said Maurice Peterse, Head of IT Infrastructure & Service Management at Lineas. “We expect the new infrastructure generate optimizations for our organization and bring even greater value to our end-customers. “

The end-to-end HPE solution and migration services, delivered by HPE Pointnext Technology Services, are built from the ground up and delivered through HPE GreenLake. The as-a-service solution delivers direct value to the business enabling new projects that take advantage of the internet of things, artificial intelligence and machine learning such as improving operational efficiency through better track and tracing of the wagons and locomotives.