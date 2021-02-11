National Grid ESO Announce Highly Successful Results Of Arenko Pioneered Reserve From Storage Trial

London (ots/PRNewswire) - GBP195m potential annual savings available for end

consumers by using batteries



Unlocks pathway to a zero-carbon electricity grid in 2025



National Grid ESO confirms ambition to procure Reserve from batteries going

forward





Arenko, a leading software platform provider to the global energy assetautomation market, is pleased to announce the highly successful results of theReserve from Storage trial which it pioneered throughout Summer 2020 withNational Grid ESO.Having originally proposed the service to National Grid ESO, Arenko designed itin collaboration with National Grid ESO, optimising 41MW of batteries in allthree trials.Highlights- Batteries can effectively provide sustained Reserve allowing competition withother market participants to meet energy imbalances and driving costefficiencies for the end consumer- Providing Reserve from batteries will deliver increased operational resilienceand support National Grid ESO's wider ambitions of operating carbon free by2025- GBP0.7m saving to the consumer realised by using batteries participating inthe trial versus the alternative solutions throughout the 20-day trial in Q32020. Using a linear scaling, which may not fully capture the true value forthe consumer, a potential annual saving of GBP195m could be realised ifcurrent demand for Reserve was met using batteries- Consumers made a 40% saving by using batteries to provide Reserve compared tobusiness as usual- Batteries were cost effective and represented value in 80% of all settlementperiods (half hour periods) during the trial- Over the course of the trial, steady value to the consumer was realised at alltimes throughout the day demonstrating value in a range of market andoperational conditions- National Grid ESO confirms ambition to procure Reserve from batteries goingforward.A copy of National Grid ESO's report can be found here https://data.nationalgrideso.com/plans-reports-analysis/covid-19-preparedness-materials .What is ReserveElectricity demand and supply has to be kept in perfect balance on a second bysecond basis to ensure grid stability. While increasing renewable energygeneration is essential for progressing towards net-zero, this makes powergeneration harder to forecast and match to demand, given the naturalintermittency of wind and solar power. To deal with this, we need to hold'reserve', akin to a substitutes bench to balance the grid when there is toomuch or too little power in the system.Currently in the UK we get a lot of our 'reserve' from fossil fuelled plants.They have to be paid to switch on for 4-6 hours at a time, at part load, so that