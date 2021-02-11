National Grid ESO Announce Highly Successful Results Of Arenko Pioneered Reserve From Storage Trial
London (ots/PRNewswire) - GBP195m potential annual savings available for end
consumers by using batteries
Unlocks pathway to a zero-carbon electricity grid in 2025
National Grid ESO confirms ambition to procure Reserve from batteries going
forward
Arenko, a leading software platform provider to the global energy asset
automation market, is pleased to announce the highly successful results of the
Reserve from Storage trial which it pioneered throughout Summer 2020 with
National Grid ESO.
Having originally proposed the service to National Grid ESO, Arenko designed it
in collaboration with National Grid ESO, optimising 41MW of batteries in all
three trials.
Highlights
- Batteries can effectively provide sustained Reserve allowing competition with
other market participants to meet energy imbalances and driving cost
efficiencies for the end consumer
- Providing Reserve from batteries will deliver increased operational resilience
and support National Grid ESO's wider ambitions of operating carbon free by
2025
- GBP0.7m saving to the consumer realised by using batteries participating in
the trial versus the alternative solutions throughout the 20-day trial in Q3
2020. Using a linear scaling, which may not fully capture the true value for
the consumer, a potential annual saving of GBP195m could be realised if
current demand for Reserve was met using batteries
- Consumers made a 40% saving by using batteries to provide Reserve compared to
business as usual
- Batteries were cost effective and represented value in 80% of all settlement
periods (half hour periods) during the trial
- Over the course of the trial, steady value to the consumer was realised at all
times throughout the day demonstrating value in a range of market and
operational conditions
- National Grid ESO confirms ambition to procure Reserve from batteries going
forward.
A copy of National Grid ESO's report can be found here https://data.nationalgrid
eso.com/plans-reports-analysis/covid-19-preparedness-materials .
What is Reserve
Electricity demand and supply has to be kept in perfect balance on a second by
second basis to ensure grid stability. While increasing renewable energy
generation is essential for progressing towards net-zero, this makes power
generation harder to forecast and match to demand, given the natural
intermittency of wind and solar power. To deal with this, we need to hold
'reserve', akin to a substitutes bench to balance the grid when there is too
much or too little power in the system.
Currently in the UK we get a lot of our 'reserve' from fossil fuelled plants.
They have to be paid to switch on for 4-6 hours at a time, at part load, so that
