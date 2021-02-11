Letter from Artisan Global Value Strategy and Artisan International Value Strategy to Gilles Schnepp, Lead Independent Board Member Elect at Danone, Inc.
Gilles Schnepp
Lead Independent Board Member Elect
Danone Inc.
Dear Mr. Schnepp:
As you know, over the course of the last year, the Artisan Partners
International Value and Global Value teams have made a significant investment in
Danone, approximating $1.6 billion-a position of more than 3.0% of the company,
making us one of the three largest shareholders. Both teams are long-term value
investors managing collectively over $45 billion in long-only equity. Our teams
have a proud track record of supporting European businesses as constructive
shareholders with a very long-term investment horizon. By way of example, we
have held more than decade-long investments in companies such as Diageo,
Unilever, Novartis and Sodexo.
Our attraction to Danone is very simple: It has one of the best collections of
assets in the global food industry. Its brands are well-loved by consumers,
command powerful market positions and are in categories that have natural growth
rates above industry averages. Danone is truly a star in the industry and
deservedly a French icon.
Unfortunately, the financial performance of Danone is not consistent with the
quality of its assets. On almost every measure, Danone's performance has lagged.
Revenue has underperformed relevant category growth rates, margins are below its
peer group, and return on equity and capital have stagnated or declined. As a
result, the company is in a weakened position as reflected in job losses and the
underperformance of its share price over the last one-, three-, five- and
ten-year periods.
As incoming lead independent director, very shortly you will be supervising the
path forward for Danone at this critical juncture. Your operating experience and
track record of success are welcome and sorely needed. Our analysis indicates
that Danone's problems span several years. Whilst the COVID-19 pandemic has had
a negative impact on certain products in the shorter term, the larger and
longer-term issues stem from underinvestment in innovation, product development
and product support. In addition, the company's resource allocation is
inefficient, and its capital allocation is value-destructive, creating a lack of
