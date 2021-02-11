 

Letter from Artisan Global Value Strategy and Artisan International Value Strategy to Gilles Schnepp, Lead Independent Board Member Elect at Danone, Inc.

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
11.02.2021, 10:15  |  55   |   |   

San Francisco (ots/PRNewswire) - Please find below a letter sent by the
third-largest shareholder in Danone to Gilles Schnepp, Lead Independent Board
Member Elect at Danone, Inc.

In their letter, Daniel J. O'Keefe, Artisan Global Value Strategy Lead Portfolio
Manager and N. David Samra, Artisan International Value Strategy Lead Portfolio
Manager express their views on the company's performance and their suggested
path forward for Danone.

Gilles Schnepp
Lead Independent Board Member Elect
Danone Inc.

Dear Mr. Schnepp:

As you know, over the course of the last year, the Artisan Partners
International Value and Global Value teams have made a significant investment in
Danone, approximating $1.6 billion-a position of more than 3.0% of the company,
making us one of the three largest shareholders. Both teams are long-term value
investors managing collectively over $45 billion in long-only equity. Our teams
have a proud track record of supporting European businesses as constructive
shareholders with a very long-term investment horizon. By way of example, we
have held more than decade-long investments in companies such as Diageo,
Unilever, Novartis and Sodexo.

Our attraction to Danone is very simple: It has one of the best collections of
assets in the global food industry. Its brands are well-loved by consumers,
command powerful market positions and are in categories that have natural growth
rates above industry averages. Danone is truly a star in the industry and
deservedly a French icon.

Unfortunately, the financial performance of Danone is not consistent with the
quality of its assets. On almost every measure, Danone's performance has lagged.
Revenue has underperformed relevant category growth rates, margins are below its
peer group, and return on equity and capital have stagnated or declined. As a
result, the company is in a weakened position as reflected in job losses and the
underperformance of its share price over the last one-, three-, five- and
ten-year periods.

As incoming lead independent director, very shortly you will be supervising the
path forward for Danone at this critical juncture. Your operating experience and
track record of success are welcome and sorely needed. Our analysis indicates
that Danone's problems span several years. Whilst the COVID-19 pandemic has had
a negative impact on certain products in the shorter term, the larger and
longer-term issues stem from underinvestment in innovation, product development
and product support. In addition, the company's resource allocation is
inefficient, and its capital allocation is value-destructive, creating a lack of
Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Letter from Artisan Global Value Strategy and Artisan International Value Strategy to Gilles Schnepp, Lead Independent Board Member Elect at Danone, Inc. Please find below a letter sent by the third-largest shareholder in Danone to Gilles Schnepp, Lead Independent Board Member Elect at Danone, Inc. In their letter, Daniel J. O'Keefe, Artisan Global Value Strategy Lead Portfolio Manager and N. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Über 41 Tonnen Gold bewegt - Die ReiseBank hat 2020 den Edelmetall-Umsatz und die bewegte ...
Spritpreise ziehen deutlich an / Vor allem Diesel verteuert sich (FOTO)
Das Schweizer Technologieunternehmen EchoChain AG bereitet sich auf einen Börsengang an der ...
Klares "Nein" zum Kükentöten: Kaufland stellt Sortimente um (FOTO)
SKODA AUTO führt die Traffication Infotainment-App mit Verkehrswarnhinweisen in der Breite ein ...
,Restwertriese 2025': SKODA ENYAQ iV, KAROQ und SUPERB COMBI überzeugen mit Top-Werterhalt (FOTO)
Mars startet globale Crowdsourcing-Kampagne zur Geschlechtergleichstellung (FOTO)
Bundeswehr beauftragt Motorola Solutions mit der Erneuerung der sicherheitskritischen, ...
IDT Biologika und AstraZeneca vereinbaren strategische Partnerschaft zur Impfstoffherstellung / ...
Viele Millionen Verbandsmitglieder unzufrieden mit Politik in der Krise / Große Verbände-Studie: Auch Lobbyisten stehen massiv in der Kritik (FOTO)
Titel
Heizkosten: Heizen mit Gas wurde kaum günstiger, Heizölkosten stark gesunken (FOTO)
70 Prozent der Führungskräfte und Finanzexperten haben kein Vertrauen in Daten, die ...
Staatsminister für Europa: Russischer Impfstoff ist willkommen (FOTO)
Über 41 Tonnen Gold bewegt - Die ReiseBank hat 2020 den Edelmetall-Umsatz und die bewegte ...
KBA weist Widersprüche gegen Mercedes Rückrufbescheide zurück und bestätigt: Daimler hat manipuliert
Auftragslage belebt sich, Transformation greift - Heidelberg hebt Margenziel für 2020/21 an
EANS-Adhoc: ams AG / ams mit positivem Konzernergebnis und starkem Konzern-Cashflow im Gesamtjahr; ...
Deutsche Umwelthilfe stellt während des Corona bedingten Lockdowns verstärkt ...
Aktuelle Studie zeigt: Deutsche bleiben Fahrverhalten treu (FOTO)
EANS-DD: Correction: European Lithium Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing ...
Titel
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Heizkosten: Heizen mit Gas wurde kaum günstiger, Heizölkosten stark gesunken (FOTO)
Wenig Bewegung am Kraftstoffmarkt / Benzin geringfügig teurer, Diesel etwas günstiger / ADAC: Super E10 um fünf Cent billiger als Super und verursacht weniger CO2 (FOTO)
70 Prozent der Führungskräfte und Finanzexperten haben kein Vertrauen in Daten, die ...
"Volkswagen lügt schon wieder" - so sieht der neue Pfusch des Autobauers beim ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / $7m Raised to fund Lithium Exploration - ATTACHMENT
Plansecur empfiehlt Soli-Ersparnis für Altersvorsorge zu verwenden / Johannes Sczepan: "Wer keine private Vorsorge trifft, wird im Alter alt aussehen."
Experten erwarten "Computer mit heute noch unvorstellbarer Leistungsfähigkeit" vor ...
Staatsminister für Europa: Russischer Impfstoff ist willkommen (FOTO)
"Are You Stupid?": Oatly startet erste europaweite Kampagne gegen Änderungsantrag der EU
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:45 Uhr
Bilanz 2020: Steigender Konsum in Privathaushalten während der Pandemie treibt Arlas Markenwachstum
10:45 Uhr
SKODA und ABT Sportsline präsentieren limitiertes Sondermodell SCALA EDITION S (FOTO)
10:45 Uhr
Silber - das bessere Gold?
10:44 Uhr
Frankreichs Notenbankchef schlägt EZB-Klimaprogramm vor
10:43 Uhr
Gabriel Holding A/S – first quarter of the 2020/21 financial year
10:43 Uhr
Enterprise Estonia: Das Rezept für Bio-Lebensmittel der Weltklasse - die Verbindung von Wissenschaft und Natur pur
10:42 Uhr
Closure of the Company's Offer under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2020/2021
10:38 Uhr
ROUNDUP 2: Deutsche Börse erwartet nach Rekordjahr schwächeren Start 2021
10:37 Uhr
Nach Corona-Gipfel:  Handel wirft Politik Wortbruch vor
10:36 Uhr
DGAP-News: Allgemeine Gold- und Silberscheideanstalt AG veröffentlicht vorläufiges Ergebnis 2020 und schlägt Dividende von EUR 6,50 je Aktie vor (deutsch)