Letter from Artisan Global Value Strategy and Artisan International Value Strategy to Gilles Schnepp, Lead Independent Board Member Elect at Danone, Inc.

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Gilles SchneppLead Independent Board Member ElectDanone Inc.Dear Mr. Schnepp:As you know, over the course of the last year, the Artisan PartnersInternational Value and Global Value teams have made a significant investment inDanone, approximating $1.6 billion-a position of more than 3.0% of the company,making us one of the three largest shareholders. Both teams are long-term valueinvestors managing collectively over $45 billion in long-only equity. Our teamshave a proud track record of supporting European businesses as constructiveshareholders with a very long-term investment horizon. By way of example, wehave held more than decade-long investments in companies such as Diageo,Unilever, Novartis and Sodexo.Our attraction to Danone is very simple: It has one of the best collections ofassets in the global food industry. Its brands are well-loved by consumers,command powerful market positions and are in categories that have natural growthrates above industry averages. Danone is truly a star in the industry anddeservedly a French icon.Unfortunately, the financial performance of Danone is not consistent with thequality of its assets. On almost every measure, Danone's performance has lagged.Revenue has underperformed relevant category growth rates, margins are below itspeer group, and return on equity and capital have stagnated or declined. As aresult, the company is in a weakened position as reflected in job losses and theunderperformance of its share price over the last one-, three-, five- andten-year periods.As incoming lead independent director, very shortly you will be supervising thepath forward for Danone at this critical juncture. Your operating experience andtrack record of success are welcome and sorely needed. Our analysis indicatesthat Danone's problems span several years. Whilst the COVID-19 pandemic has hada negative impact on certain products in the shorter term, the larger andlonger-term issues stem from underinvestment in innovation, product developmentand product support. In addition, the company's resource allocation isinefficient, and its capital allocation is value-destructive, creating a lack of