 

Acknowledged scientific leader and Novartis veteran joins Sai Life Sciences

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.02.2021, 10:00  |  30   |   |   

HYDERABAD, India, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sai Life Sciences, one of India's fastest growing Contract Research, Development & Manufacturing Organizations (CRDMOs), today announced the addition of Dr. Mahavir Prashad, an acknowledged scientific leader and industry veteran, to its scientific leadership team as Vice President of Early Phase Process Development. With over three decades of experience in advanced research, and roles of increasing responsibility in one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies, Dr. Prashad will provide impetus to Sai Life Sciences' growing capabilities and help accelerate the drug development programmes of its customers.

Acknowledged scientific leader and Novartis veteran joins Sai Life Sciences

Making the announcement, CEO & Managing Director of Sai Life Sciences, Krishna Kanumuri said, "We see Early Phase Process Development as a key pivot in compressing the time to market of our clients' drug development programs. This priority has now received significant momentum with the joining of Dr. Mahavir Prashad. His deep scientific expertise and rich experience of managing outsourced drug development programs will no doubt be a valuable addition as we strive to build a world class delivery engine."

Dr. Prashad is a recognized leader in chemical process R&D and leveraging green chemistry principles and modern technologies in API synthesis. He possesses an excellent scientific track record through 94 publications, 4 review articles, 1 book chapter, 71 patent/applications, and 10 invited lectures at scientific conferences. He was awarded Novartis Leading Scientist award in 2002 and also the 2010 Diversity & Inclusion award of the Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation. Dr. Prashad has a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from the Central Drug Research Institute in Lucknow, India and was awarded a Post-Doctoral Research Fellowship at Duke University in North Carolina, USA.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Mahavir Prashad said, "I am very excited to be joining Sai Life Sciences and its passionate leadership team with a clear Early Phase Development acceleration strategy. I am looking forward to working with talented and dedicated scientists at Sai who are enabling their partners in delivering novel medicines to patients in a speedy and socially responsible manner through science and innovation."

Sai Life Sciences is currently amid an organization-wide transformation. It is investing US$150 million during 2019-23, as part of the Sai Nxt initiative, across three core areas – people & culture, processes & automation, infrastructure & scientific capabilities.

About Sai Life Sciences

Sai Life Sciences is a full-service CRO/ CDMO driven by a vision to support the launch of 25 new medicines by 2025.  It works with innovator pharma and biotech companies globally, accelerating the discovery, development, and manufacture of complex small molecules. As a pure-play CRO-CDMO, Sai Life Sciences has served diverse NCE development programs, consistently delivering value based on its quality and responsiveness. Today, it works with 7 of the top 10 large pharma companies, as well as several small and mid-sized pharma & biotech companies. Sai Life Sciences is privately held and backed by global investors, TPG Capital and HBM Healthcare Investments. www.sailife.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1437298/Mahavir_Prashad_Sai_Life_Sciences.jpg  
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1044186/Sai_Life_Sciences_Logo.jpg

Sai_Life_Sciences_Logo


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Acknowledged scientific leader and Novartis veteran joins Sai Life Sciences HYDERABAD, India, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Sai Life Sciences, one of India's fastest growing Contract Research, Development & Manufacturing Organizations (CRDMOs), today announced the addition of Dr. Mahavir Prashad, an acknowledged scientific …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Gold Prices Fluctuate on Anticipated Government Initiatives
Global Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Market Could Exceed $12 Billion By 2027
Robo Advisory Market to Reach $41.07 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 31.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research
CVD Graphene for Electronic Applications: 2021 Status and Outlook from IDTechEx
Toyota Material Handling Reimagines Dealer Engagement on Infosys Platform
CGTN: Spring Festival Gala: A feast for the eyes on the eve of the Chinese New Year
Constant Policy Stimulus for Decarbonizing Energy Generation to Power New Avenues in Geothermal Power Equipment Market: TMR
New Statesman enjoys digital subscription growth of 75% alongside a rapid rise in paid-for ...
Top 10 Sensors Market worth $101.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $875.0 Million of 0% Convertible ...
Sports Betting Companies Are Uniquely Positioned For Expansion
Five women scientists in developing countries win 2021 OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Awards
Bentonite Producing Hotspots to Emerge as Primary Investment Destinations for Geosynthetic Clay Liner Manufacturers: Fact.MR Study
Consumer Health Trends are Fueling an Infant Nutrition Surge
IVC Evidensia expands partnership to drive next phase of accelerating growth
Spirit AeroSystems Collaborates with Infosys to Integrate the IT Infrastructure of its Recently ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods