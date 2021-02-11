 

DGAP-News USU Adds Deseret First Credit Union to Growing Customer Roster

USU Adds Deseret First Credit Union to Growing Customer Roster

11.02.2021 / 10:05
12-branch Utah-based credit union selects USU Knowledge Management solution to meet dynamic customer service demands

Boston, February 11, 2021. USU, a leading provider of business knowledge management solutions, announces a new contract with Deseret First Credit Union (DFCU). Founded in 1955, DFCU chose USU Knowledge Management over competitor solutions built specifically for credit union usage.

Deseret First needed a way to organize its documentation: from employee manuals and sales content to member loan information. They required a solution that would make all of its business documents easily accessible to employees, with robust administrative control over roles and privileges.

USU Knowledge Management was selected based on the software's administrative features, user interface with search, and the flexibility of widgets. Deseret First was able to test Knowledge Center in advance by accessing a sandbox environment, which allowed them to experience the administration features and the user interface; USU's comprehensive and upfront implementation pricing structure was also a leading factor for selection. The Knowledge Management roll-out is underway.

"Our solution helps businesses and contact centers to conveniently access essential knowledge sources from a variety of internal drives and sites. In doing so, a service team can use a central source of information when interacting with its customers," says Jeff DeVries, Regional Sales Director, USU

USU Software AG

As the leading provider of software and services for IT and customer service management, USU empower companies to meet the demands of today's digital world. Global companies use our solutions to cut costs, drive agility, and reduce risk - with smarter services, streamlined workflows, and improved collaboration. With over 40 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team helps customers move into the future.

USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), listed in the Prime Standard of the German stock exchange, incorporates USU GmbH, founded in 1977, as well as the subsidiaries USU Technologies GmbH, USU Solutions GmbH, USU Solutions Inc. and USU SAS.

DGAP-News USU Adds Deseret First Credit Union to Growing Customer Roster DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders USU Adds Deseret First Credit Union to Growing Customer Roster 11.02.2021 / 10:05 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 12-branch Utah-based credit union …

