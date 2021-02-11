DGAP-News: Rentschler Biopharma SE / Key word(s): Alliance Rentschler Biopharma to build new cell and gene therapy capabilities in the UK 11.02.2021 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Rentschler Biopharma will establish their ATMP development and manufacturing capabilities at the Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult facility in Stevenage

- Agreement confirms UK's global attractiveness for development of cell and gene therapies

London, UK, and Laupheim, Germany, February 11, 2021 - The Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult (CGT Catapult), an independent centre of excellence in innovation advancing the UK's cell and gene therapy industry, and Rentschler Biopharma SE, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) for biopharmaceuticals, have announced today that Rentschler Biopharma will establish their manufacturing capability in Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs), including Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Vectors for clinical trial supply, at the CGT Catapult site in Stevenage.

Under the terms of the agreement, Rentschler Biopharma will make a significant investment at the site over the next five years to set up their manufacturing capabilities, benefitting from the expertise and unique collaborative model provided by the CGT Catapult. The company's investment is expected to make a major contribution to meeting the demand from UK and international researchers for suitable manufacturing capability. This development will further strengthen the UK ecosystem through the addition of Rentschler Biopharma's more than 40 years of experience and solid reputation in the development and manufacturing of biologics for both clinical and commercial supply. The company will leverage the CGT Catapult's expertise in ATMP manufacturing setup and technology development, as well as the cell and gene therapy cluster and ecosystem that has developed around Stevenage and across the UK.