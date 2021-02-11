DGAP-News: Rentschler Biopharma SE / Key word(s): Expansion Rentschler Biopharma establishes Center of Excellence for cell and gene therapy in the UK 11.02.2021 / 10:10 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- New enterprise, Rentschler ATMP Ltd., is part of continuous innovation at Rentschler Biopharma and supports ongoing strategic international expansion

- Center of Excellence to address the gap in capacity and support for early-stage innovators in cell and gene therapy

- Collaboration with the Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult to facilitate and accelerate the creation of this new initiative, in Europe's largest cell and gene therapy hub

Laupheim, Germany, and Stevenage, UK, February 11, 2021 - Rentschler Biopharma SE, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biopharmaceuticals, today announced that the Company is establishing a Center of Excellence for cell and gene therapy, which will be located in Stevenage, UK. With the newly formed UK subsidiary, Rentschler ATMP Ltd., the CDMO will establish development and manufacturing capability in Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs). The Company's UK site is being set up at an already existing facility run by the Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult (CGT Catapult) through a unique collaborative model. Over the next five years, Rentschler Biopharma plans to make a significant investment at the site to set up state-of-the-art manufacturing of viral vectors for clinical supply and expects to be ready for cGMP manufacturing by the first half of 2022.

Dr. Frank Mathias, CEO of Rentschler Biopharma, said: "With more than 1000 cell and gene therapies currently in clinical development, the demand for manufacturing capabilities and support is ever increasing. Leveraging our specific expertise in process development and manufacturing for challenging molecules with highest quality and within demanding timelines, we are ideally suited to implement this knowledge in the field of viral vector production for new modalities. Our well-planned move into this growing area of biopharmaceuticals fits well with our strategic plans to expand internationally - ensuring proximity to our clients and important biopharma hubs."