Full-Year Report 1 Jan. – 31 Dec. 2020

Net turnover amounted to SEK 30,168 M (29,508), an increase of 2 per cent.

Operational earnings amounted to SEK 1,593 M (1,239), an increase of 29 per cent.

Profit for the year amounted to SEK 984 M (807) and earnings per share to SEK 9.85 (8.00).

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 2,872 M (855).

The Board proposes an ordinary dividend of SEK 6.00 (-) per share. Last year’s proposed dividend of SEK 5.25 was withdrawn due to COVID-19 rules.

Events after the balance sheet date

After the close of the quarter, restrictions due to the COVID-19 virus has expanded and are deemed to remain an uncertainty.





For further information please contact:

Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se

Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

Gothenburg, February 11, 2021

Bilia AB (publ)

Board of Directors and Managing Director

This is information that Bilia AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU’s Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on February 11, 2021, at 10:00 CET.

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car dealership chains, with a leading position in servicing and sales of cars and transport vehicles plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia has about 140 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium plus two online auction sites, one in Sweden and one in Norway.

Bilia’s Service Business comprises a well-developed range of services and service concepts that are continuously developed to simplify car ownership for the customers. The Service Business comprises workshop services, spare parts, store sales and e-commerce.

Bilia’s Car Business comprises sales of both new and used cars and transport vehicles, plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia sells cars from Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Dacia and Alpine and transport vehicles from Renault, Toyota and Dacia.

Bilia’s Fuel Business comprises fuel sales and car washes.





