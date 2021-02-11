 

ArcAroma AB 210211 The first oliveCEPT unit is sold in Corsica for the coming 2021-22  olive oil season

11.02.2021   

ArcAroma AB (ArcAroma) received its first 2021 purchase agreement for an oliveCEPT model IDUN to be delivered in Corsica. The end customer, Moulin Oltremonti is a top quality olive oil producer based in Linguizzetta in Corsica, France. The sales contract amounts to the list price of 100,000 €. Delivery takes place early June and estimated start-up is the first week of September.

We are proud of our new collaboration with Moulin Oltremonti and that we can contribute to their development towards an even more efficient production of high quality extra virgine olive oil”, says Johan Möllerström, CEO of ArcAroma.

Moulin Oltremonti (www.oltremonti.fr/en) produce an extra virgine olive oil under the label "AOP Oil of Corsica" (Appellation Origin Protected) in the traditional way of the "Extra Virgin" (HOVE) from olives harvested in early autumn in order to extract all its finesse and fruitiness. When oliveCEPT IDUN was presented to the owners, Emilie and Ivo Berta, the decision to aquire the new technology was almost immediate as benefits and advantages offered fitted exactly the quality characteristics of their excellent product and their concept of pure production.                                                         

For further information, please contact:
Johan Möllerström, CEO
(+46) 768 - 86 81 78
johan.mollerstrom@arcaroma.com

This information is such information that Arc Aroma AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set above, at February 11, 2021 at 10.00 CET.


About ArcAroma AB (publ)
ArcAroma has developed a patented technology that controls and applies electrical pulses to optimize various biological processes. The CEPT platform, which is a high-voltage generator combined with a treatment chamber, uses the technology within FoodTech for increased extraction from the raw material and extended shelf-life and increased quality of the final product. Within CleanTech, the CEPT platform is used for sewage sludge treatment and biogas production. The platform uses short-term high-voltage pulses (PEF) that crush the cell membrane and eliminate unwanted microorganisms.
Our vision is to contribute to a sustainable world by offering efficient green cutting-edge technology that is easy to use in the areas of FoodTech and CleanTech. ArcAroma’s shares are listed on NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. Erik Penser Bank is Certified Adviser and is available at 08-463 80 00 or certifiedadviser@penser.se.  www.arcaroma.com




