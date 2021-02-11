“ We are proud of our new collaboration with Moulin Oltremonti and that we can contribute to their development towards an even more efficient production of high quality extra virgine olive oil” , says Johan Möllerström, CEO of ArcAroma.

ArcAroma AB (ArcAroma) received its first 2021 purchase agreement for an oliveCEPT model IDUN to be delivered in Corsica. The end customer, Moulin Oltremonti is a top quality olive oil producer b ased in Linguizzetta in Corsica, France. The sales contract amounts to the list price of 100,000 €. Delivery takes place early June and estimated start-up is the first week of September.

Moulin Oltremonti (www.oltremonti.fr/en) produce an extra virgine olive oil under the label "AOP Oil of Corsica" (Appellation Origin Protected) in the traditional way of the "Extra Virgin" (HOVE) from olives harvested in early autumn in order to extract all its finesse and fruitiness. When oliveCEPT IDUN was presented to the owners, Emilie and Ivo Berta, the decision to aquire the new technology was almost immediate as benefits and advantages offered fitted exactly the quality characteristics of their excellent product and their concept of pure production.

For further information, please contact:

Johan Möllerström, CEO

(+46) 768 - 86 81 78

johan.mollerstrom@arcaroma.com

This information is such information that Arc Aroma AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set above, at February 11, 2021 at 10.00 CET.



