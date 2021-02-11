DGAP-News: Daldrup & Söhne AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning/Financing Daldrup & Söhne AG concludes further agreement with IKAV Invest S.à r.l. 11.02.2021 / 10:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Daldrup & Söhne AG concludes further agreement with IKAV Invest S.à r.l.

- Group liquidity increased by € 2.86 million, successive investments in operating business planned

- Technology change on the part of the new shareholder of the Taufkirchen power plant leads to an extraordinary burden on earnings of approx. € 5.7 million.

- AG forecast 2020 before extraordinary valuation effect achieved with positive operating EBIT of € 0.9 million and total output of approx. € 44 million

- Group forecast for 2020 before extraordinary valuation effect is just missed with positive operating EBIT of around € 0.7 million

Oberhaching / Ascheberg, 11 February 2021 - Daldrup & Söhne AG (ISIN DE0007830572) has concluded a further agreement with the IKAV Group, represented by the Luxembourg-based IKAV Invest S.à r.l.. The core of the agreement is the conditional acquisition of subordinated claims by IKAV, which will lead to a total inflow of liquidity of around EUR 2.86 million in the Daldrup Group. The funds increase the liquidity and will be successively invested, among other things, in the expansion of the drilling capacities and in the strengthening of the core business. After the reduction of the subordinated loans and other receivables from the previous power plant companies, these will in future have a volume of around 6.3 million euros, some with maturities until January 2027.

Adjustment of the forecast 2020

From today's point of view, the agreement and the intended replacement of the previously installed technology of the power plant in Taufkirchen on the part of the new shareholder will lead to an extraordinary, non-cash-flow-effective burden on earnings in the Daldrup Group and in Daldrup & Söhne AG of approximately 5.7 million euros on balance.