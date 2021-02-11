Adhesives & Sealants Market worth $80.0 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Adhesives & Sealants Market by Adhesive Formulating Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-melt, Reactive), By Sealant Resin Type (Silicone, Polyurethane, Plastisol, Emulsion, Polysulfide, Butyl), Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" , published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Adhesives & Sealants Market size will grow to USD 80.0 billion by 2025 from USD 63.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the 2020-2025 period. The growth of the market is supported by the increasing construction and automobile applications, advancements in formulating technologies, and growing demand in the APAC region.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=421

Browse in-depth TOC on "Adhesives & Sealants Market"

280 – Tables

69 – Figures

364 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/adhesive-sealants-market-421.html

Water-based is projected to be the largest formulating technology of the adhesives market

The adhesives market in the water-based segment is driven by the steady increase in demand from building & construction applications in North America and new infrastructure projects in India, Taiwan, and other developing countries across the world. Water-based adhesives provide excellent adhesion to different substrates and are used in a wide variety of packaging applications, such as bookbinding, paper bags, cartons, labels, foils, films, paperboard decals, wood assembly, automobile upholstery, and leather binding.

Medical is the fastest-growing application segment of the adhesives market

Medical is the fastest growing application in adhesives market, in terms of volume. Recently, with the outbreak of COVID-19, the governments, the private sector, and people throughout the world have been affected hugely due to the pandemic. Hence, the healthcare and medical devices sector has become the centerpiece for the recovery of patients. Medical devices are being used in large numbers due to the increased number of positive cases. This has increased the use of adhesives. Another driving factor is the aging population, driven by increasing life expectancy, which fuels the demand for medical devices, ultimately increasing the demand for adhesives.