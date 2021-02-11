IMMOFINANZ AG: IMMOFINANZ leases 10,000 sqm of office space in the myhive am Wienerberg to AUVA

The myhive am Wienerberg is a very popular, well-known office location. IMMOFINANZ has now concluded a lease with AUVA - Allgemeine Unfallversicherungsanstalt for 10,000 sqm of office space in this facility. The new tenants will start to relocate to the Twin Towers on the Wienerberg. The lease agreement has a term of five years.



"We are extremely pleased over AUVA's positive reaction to our myhive office concept and the diverse offering on the Wienerberg. The conclusion of this rental contract underscores the attractiveness of our office solutions. Our tenants enjoy a full range of conveniences for smooth daily operations as well as spacious areas for communication - and all this in a recreational area at the heart of the Austrian capital. These are the best conditions for good ideas and fun at work", explained Katrin Gögele-Celeda, Country Manager of Operations for Austria at IMMOFINANZ.

AUVA is Austria's largest accident insurance company. It provides legal insurance coverage for the economic, health and social consequences of occupational accidents and illnesses for roughly 4.5 million people. The core activities of AUVA are the prevention of occupational accidents, occupational medical care and rehabilitation. The goal is to re-integrate accident victims and employees with occupational illnesses as quickly as possible into the work process. A further core responsibility of AUVA involves financial compensation. These four focal points provide for integrated and efficient accident insurance with high economic and social benefits.

On the myhive am Wienerberg

With approximately 120,000 sqm of rented space, the myhive am Wienerberg is one of the largest office and commercial locations in Vienna. It offers optimal connections to the city center, the airport, the autobahn and the public transportation network. IMMOFINANZ has made extensive investments in the location in previous years. The modernised hotel and office tower which opened in 2019 creates an additional eye-catcher on the Wienerberg with its new, elegant facade adjoining the Twin Towers and houses offices as well as the Hotel Holiday Inn Vienna - South. The next step involved the opening of a further modernised office building at the location during January 2021. The flexible office products marketed under the myhive label represent an added innovation.