 

DGAP-News IMMOFINANZ AG: IMMOFINANZ leases 10,000 sqm of office space in the myhive am Wienerberg to AUVA

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.02.2021, 10:30  |  34   |   |   

DGAP-News: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous
IMMOFINANZ AG: IMMOFINANZ leases 10,000 sqm of office space in the myhive am Wienerberg to AUVA

11.02.2021 / 10:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IMMOFINANZ leases 10,000 sqm of office space in the myhive am Wienerberg to AUVA
 

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Immofinanz Immobilien Anlagen AG!
Long
Basispreis 15,32€
Hebel 12,32
Ask 1,44
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 17,72€
Hebel 11,97
Ask 1,25
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The myhive am Wienerberg is a very popular, well-known office location. IMMOFINANZ has now concluded a lease with AUVA - Allgemeine Unfallversicherungsanstalt for 10,000 sqm of office space in this facility. The new tenants will start to relocate to the Twin Towers on the Wienerberg. The lease agreement has a term of five years.

"We are extremely pleased over AUVA's positive reaction to our myhive office concept and the diverse offering on the Wienerberg. The conclusion of this rental contract underscores the attractiveness of our office solutions. Our tenants enjoy a full range of conveniences for smooth daily operations as well as spacious areas for communication - and all this in a recreational area at the heart of the Austrian capital. These are the best conditions for good ideas and fun at work", explained Katrin Gögele-Celeda, Country Manager of Operations for Austria at IMMOFINANZ.

AUVA is Austria's largest accident insurance company. It provides legal insurance coverage for the economic, health and social consequences of occupational accidents and illnesses for roughly 4.5 million people. The core activities of AUVA are the prevention of occupational accidents, occupational medical care and rehabilitation. The goal is to re-integrate accident victims and employees with occupational illnesses as quickly as possible into the work process. A further core responsibility of AUVA involves financial compensation. These four focal points provide for integrated and efficient accident insurance with high economic and social benefits.

On the myhive am Wienerberg
With approximately 120,000 sqm of rented space, the myhive am Wienerberg is one of the largest office and commercial locations in Vienna. It offers optimal connections to the city center, the airport, the autobahn and the public transportation network. IMMOFINANZ has made extensive investments in the location in previous years. The modernised hotel and office tower which opened in 2019 creates an additional eye-catcher on the Wienerberg with its new, elegant facade adjoining the Twin Towers and houses offices as well as the Hotel Holiday Inn Vienna - South. The next step involved the opening of a further modernised office building at the location during January 2021. The flexible office products marketed under the myhive label represent an added innovation.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News IMMOFINANZ AG: IMMOFINANZ leases 10,000 sqm of office space in the myhive am Wienerberg to AUVA DGAP-News: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous IMMOFINANZ AG: IMMOFINANZ leases 10,000 sqm of office space in the myhive am Wienerberg to AUVA 11.02.2021 / 10:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Powertap's Verwendung von erneuerbarem Erdgas (rng) als Ausgangsmaterial ...
wallstreet: online capital AG: Erfolgsgeschichte geht weiter - mehr als 5 Milliarden Euro AuM
DGAP-DD: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Aggregate Holdings S.A.: Acquisition of increased minority stake in S IMMO
DGAP-News: Sangui BioTech International Inc.: Deutlicher Umsatzanstieg im ersten Halbjahr; Verringerung des ...
DGAP-Adhoc: voxeljet AG kündigt Angebot von neuen Aktien an
DGAP-Adhoc: Vectron Systems AG: Auswirkungen der anhaltenden Lockdown-Maßnahmen auf Vectron Planung 2021
DGAP-News: Teilverkauf des Voltabox-Aktienpakets voraussichtlich im März
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG erwartet zusätzliche Gewinne aus ihrem Polkadot-Investment
Drehgestell der neuesten Generation - HÖRMANN Vehicle Engineering fertigt hybridBOGIE-Demonstrator ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Powers PowerTap gibt Details zum Geschäftsmodell für die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: Mark Kindermann scheidet aus dem Vorstand der GRENKE AG aus
DGAP-Adhoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Statement regarding press speculation and receipt of proposal from ...
AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group commences € 0.5bn ABS programme to finance inventory
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS Tochter Conaxess Trade setzt Expansionskurs ...
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results (Earnings Release Tables ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: IMMOFINANZ AG: IMMOFINANZ vermietet 10.000 m² Bürofläche an die AUVA im myhive am Wienerberg (deutsch)
10:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: IMMOFINANZ AG: IMMOFINANZ vermietet 10.000 m² Bürofläche an die AUVA im myhive am Wienerberg
01.02.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: IMMOFINANZ AG (deutsch)
30.01.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 04/21
29.01.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: IMMOFINANZ AG (deutsch)
29.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Mögliche Veränderung in der Aktionärsstruktur und im Vorstand (deutsch)
29.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Mögliche Veränderung in der Aktionärsstruktur und im Vorstand
29.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Potential change in the structure of shareholders and the Executive Board
23.01.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 03/21
16.01.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 02/21

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.12.20
1.115
IMMOFINANZ IMMOBIL. ANLAGEN AG
29.02.20
2
DGAP-Stimmrechte: IMMOFINANZ AG (deutsch)