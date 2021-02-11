Gabriel Holding A/S – first quarter of the 2020/21 financial year

Summary:

Gabriel Holding A/S delivers solid revenue and earnings in the first quarter of the financial year.

Expectations for the full financial year are maintained.

As expected, the current pandemic continued to challenge the conditions for growth

The Group’s revenue was DKK 186.6 million (DKK 204.4 million), a decrease of 9%

Earnings before depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses (EBITDA) decreased by 5% to DKK 24.7 million (DKK 26.0 million)

Operating profit (EBIT) decreased by 13% to DKK 14.9 million (DKK 17.1 million)

Profit before tax decreased by 21% to DKK 12.3 million (DKK 15.6 million)

Return on invested capital was 14.7% (20.2%)

Operating margin was 8.0% (8.4%)

Expectations for the 2020/21 financial year: