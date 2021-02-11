 

Downtown Evanston Launches Second Hunt With Eventzee

Tustin, CA, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeze Tag (OTC: FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, announced today that the city of Evanston, Illinois launched their second virtual community engagement event using the Eventzee scavenger hunt app. Utilizing Eventzee technology, the “Evanston Winter Games” has residents and visitors stopping by landmarks and businesses throughout the city.

Those in the area can download the Eventzee app and enter the join code “evanstonwintergames” to participate in the ongoing event. Players will be assigned to one of four teams: Green, Blue, Yellow, or Red. Participating businesses are also assigned a team. Because Eventzee allows bonus points to be awarded to individual challenge submissions, players who complete challenges at businesses on the same team will earn double the points. The virtual event features QR code, photo, video, text, and quiz challenges. The last day of the event is Sunday, February 28.

“Downtown Evanston has come up with unique and interesting themes for their hunts,” said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag, “It can be challenging to keep things fresh, but the staff at Downtown Evanston design fun and engaging virtual events!”  

Downtown Evanston’s first Eventzee hunt, “Make Lemonade in Downtown Evanston,” took place from October 15 to November 15 last year. Unlike the current “Winter Games,” which has an Olympic-inspired theme and emphasis on team play, “Make Lemonade” put the emphasis on art. A special Make Lemonade Pitcher installation was created especially for the event, and challenges directed players to other artworks in public spaces. What both events have in common is featuring local businesses.

“For each event we host, our goals are always the same: support our local businesses safely, and keep morale high.” said Annie Coakley, Executive Director of Downtown Evanston. “Eventzee is the perfect canvas for any event we dream up!”

If you’re interested in hosting an Eventzee scavenger hunt visit our website and contact our team to set up the best package for you. You can also email us at sales@eventzeeapp.com or call us at 714-210-3850 x15. Eventzee is ideal for trade shows, conferences and orientations. Businesses can use the app to drive traffic to specific locations, promote vendors or products and increase social interactions, while observing appropriate social distances. Some clients use Eventzee to hold contests and give away prizes to their most engaged customers. There are many ways Eventzee can help you achieve your business goals. For more information visit https://www.eventzeeapp.com/.

