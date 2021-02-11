 

Citycon's Financial Statements 2020 to be published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 at approximately 9 am EET

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
HELSINKI, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon will publish its Financial Statements and Financial Statements Release for the 1 January - 31 December 2020 period as well as its Corporate Governance Statement on Thursday, 18 February 2021 at approximately 9 am EET. The reports will be available on Citycon's website after publication.

Citycon's investor, analyst and press conference call and live audiocast will begin one hour later at 10 am EET. The audiocast can be participated by calling in and followed live at https://citycon.videosync.fi/2020-q4-results

Conference call numbers are:

Participants from Europe +44 3333 000 804
Participants from US +1 6319 131 422

57695011#

The audiocast will be recorded and it will be available afterwards on Citycon's website.

Espoo, 11 February 2021


CITYCON OYJ


Further information:
Laura Jauhiainen
VP, Strategy & Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 823 9497
laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com

 

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use centres for urban living including retail, office space and housing. We are committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs with a direct connection to public transport. Placed in the heart of communities, our centres are anchored by groceries, healthcare and services to cater for the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.citycon.com  

