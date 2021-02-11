 

Invitation to presentation of Immunovia's Full Year Report 2020 on February 17, 2021

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia is pleased to invite investors, analysts and media to a teleconference with web presentation on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 16:30 pm CET. Immunovia will publish the company's Full Year 2020 report on February 17, 2021 at 16:00 pm CET.

Patrik Dahlen, CEO, will present Immunovia and comment on the interim report for the period Full Year 2020 followed by a Q&A session. The webcasted teleconference will be held in English.

Teleconference:
Belgium: +3224035851
Denmark: +4578150110
France: +33170750721
Germany: +4969222220380
Norway: +4723963688
Sweden: +46856642705
Switzerland: +41225675632
The Netherlands: +31207219496
United Kingdom: +443333009273
United States: +18332498404

Webcast: https://financialhearings.com/event/13667

Following the teleconference, a recording will be available on Immunovia's website (www.immunovia.com).

For more information, please contact:
Patrik Dahlen, CEO Immunovia
Email: patrik.dahlen@immunovia.com
Tel: +46 73 376 76 64
 

About Immunovia
Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer and autoimmune diseases based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1 and is currently in the final validation phase. The company aims for a sales start at the end of Q1 2021 with subsequent commercial testing in Q2.

When validated, IMMray PanCan-d will be the first blood-based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer on the market, with a potential to significantly improve patient survival and outcome.

Immunovia Dx Laboratories located in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA and Lund, Sweden will provide laboratory testing services in two accredited reference laboratories.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

