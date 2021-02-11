 

Komerční banka Creating a Digital Future with Syncordis

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.02.2021, 11:02  |  57   |   |   

PRAGUE, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Komerční banka will start a gradual migration to a new software platform from Temenos this year. Syncordis will deliver and implement the system. This is one of Komerční banka's most crucial investments ever; the objective is to achieve the reference level of the digitalisation of banking services in the Czech Republic.

Komerční banka Logo

"The signing of the contract with Syncordis and Temenos constitutes for us a strategic investment in our future. It is a crucial milestone in Komerční banka's history, which confirms our digitalisation leadership in the Czech banking market. We regard the opportunity to work with partners who share our approach to innovation and will help us to use the latest technologies for the benefit of our clients as a natural and integral part of our efforts," said Jan Juchelka, Komerční banka's Chairman and CEO, adding: "Growth of our clients' satisfaction and improvement in overall customer experience are some of the primary and natural objectives of this investment."

Pierre Servais, Syncordis's Chief Business Officer EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), noted: "We are delighted to have this opportunity of strategic cooperation with Komerční banka in its drive to transform the main banking operations, and of directing its digitalisation journey. Innovation and the willingness to transform is the key in today's constantly changing world. Thanks to the powerful Temenos technology and Syncordis's extensive expertise in implementation, Komerční banka will be able to leverage the new possibilities of digital banking, and to provide its customers with new experience based on the foundations of a cutting-edge technological environment."

Komerční banka's long-term partnership with Syncordis includes the supply and implementation of the Temenos banking software that will support the bank and its subsidiaries in continuing their digitalisation, in simplifying the range of their products, and in enhancing security and sustainable business.

Komerční banka is Syncordis's very first client in Eastern Europe.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1423334/Komercni_banka_Logo.jpg  
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1423335/Syncordis__Logo.jpg

 

Syncordis Logo


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Komerční banka Creating a Digital Future with Syncordis PRAGUE, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Komerční banka will start a gradual migration to a new software platform from Temenos this year. Syncordis will deliver and implement the system. This is one of Komerční banka's most crucial investments ever; the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Gold Prices Fluctuate on Anticipated Government Initiatives
Global Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Market Could Exceed $12 Billion By 2027
Robo Advisory Market to Reach $41.07 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 31.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research
CVD Graphene for Electronic Applications: 2021 Status and Outlook from IDTechEx
Effort to Improve Fuel Efficiency and Reduce Reduced Carbon Emissions Accelerate Global Vehicle ...
CGTN: Spring Festival Gala: A feast for the eyes on the eve of the Chinese New Year
Top 10 Sensors Market worth $101.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Director, Producer and Philanthropist Steven Spielberg Announced as the 2021 Genesis Prize Laureate
Cloud Providers' Investments in Edge Computing, AI, and 5G to Magnify Global Data Center Market by ...
Titel
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $875.0 Million of 0% Convertible ...
Sports Betting Companies Are Uniquely Positioned For Expansion
Five women scientists in developing countries win 2021 OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Awards
Bentonite Producing Hotspots to Emerge as Primary Investment Destinations for Geosynthetic Clay Liner Manufacturers: Fact.MR Study
Consumer Health Trends are Fueling an Infant Nutrition Surge
IVC Evidensia expands partnership to drive next phase of accelerating growth
Spirit AeroSystems Collaborates with Infosys to Integrate the IT Infrastructure of its Recently ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods