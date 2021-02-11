Komerční banka Creating a Digital Future with Syncordis

PRAGUE, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Komerční banka will start a gradual migration to a new software platform from Temenos this year. Syncordis will deliver and implement the system. This is one of Komerční banka's most crucial investments ever; the objective is to achieve the reference level of the digitalisation of banking services in the Czech Republic.

"The signing of the contract with Syncordis and Temenos constitutes for us a strategic investment in our future. It is a crucial milestone in Komerční banka's history, which confirms our digitalisation leadership in the Czech banking market. We regard the opportunity to work with partners who share our approach to innovation and will help us to use the latest technologies for the benefit of our clients as a natural and integral part of our efforts," said Jan Juchelka, Komerční banka's Chairman and CEO, adding: "Growth of our clients' satisfaction and improvement in overall customer experience are some of the primary and natural objectives of this investment."