 

Altada Technology Solutions launches AerynAI, a new company branch to accelerate recovery in the travel, entertainment and sports industries and appoints new Chief Medical Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.02.2021, 11:00  |  48   |   |   

CORK, Ireland, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altada Technology Solutions have launched a new specialist service for the travel, entertainment and sports industries. Altada have partnered with a global company to deliver a new security service, AerynAI. This branch has been created to accommodate for social distancing requirements and pandemic-era hygiene considerations that are now essential just to remain in business. AerynAI's enterprise-level solutions are at the forefront of solving real challenges currently faced by its clients. AerynAI will be overseen by Altada's newly appointed Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Eugene O'Connor.

Dr. O'Connor is a primary care physician with a varied medical career spanning women's health, urgent care and military medicine and a background in bio-physics. He was the senior Irish officer leading in West Africa during the Ebola epidemic and led on field testing of contactless technologies for use in West Africa. He has been involved in consulting various Irish government departments with the initial response to COVID-19 and later on disease monitoring and tracking.

Altada's cutting edge biotech solution, 'Aerynite', will help to mitigate the risk now associated with travel and public spaces caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Altada's solutions can use object detection to ensure the correct use of face masks, analysis of temperature to detect potential COVID-19 positive cases and detect correct social distancing through CCTV cameras. Altada's subsidiary company, Noppera Bo, ensures adherence to the strict compliance requirements of privacy by design. This allows us to anonymize CCTV footage using near real time media redaction and facial recognition technologies. Members of the public are only shown when they become 'people of interest' via a triggered alert (incorrect mask wearing and/or elevated temperature). The 'people of interest' can then be tracked through the area via CCTV cameras and brought to a rapid testing station. This will greatly improve public perceptions regarding travel and public spaces as risk of being in contact with someone COVID-19 positive is greatly minimised.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Altada Technology Solutions launches AerynAI, a new company branch to accelerate recovery in the travel, entertainment and sports industries and appoints new Chief Medical Officer CORK, Ireland, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Altada Technology Solutions have launched a new specialist service for the travel, entertainment and sports industries. Altada have partnered with a global company to deliver a new security service, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Gold Prices Fluctuate on Anticipated Government Initiatives
Global Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Market Could Exceed $12 Billion By 2027
Robo Advisory Market to Reach $41.07 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 31.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research
CVD Graphene for Electronic Applications: 2021 Status and Outlook from IDTechEx
Effort to Improve Fuel Efficiency and Reduce Reduced Carbon Emissions Accelerate Global Vehicle ...
CGTN: Spring Festival Gala: A feast for the eyes on the eve of the Chinese New Year
Top 10 Sensors Market worth $101.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Director, Producer and Philanthropist Steven Spielberg Announced as the 2021 Genesis Prize Laureate
Cloud Providers' Investments in Edge Computing, AI, and 5G to Magnify Global Data Center Market by ...
Titel
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $875.0 Million of 0% Convertible ...
Sports Betting Companies Are Uniquely Positioned For Expansion
Five women scientists in developing countries win 2021 OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Awards
Bentonite Producing Hotspots to Emerge as Primary Investment Destinations for Geosynthetic Clay Liner Manufacturers: Fact.MR Study
Consumer Health Trends are Fueling an Infant Nutrition Surge
IVC Evidensia expands partnership to drive next phase of accelerating growth
Spirit AeroSystems Collaborates with Infosys to Integrate the IT Infrastructure of its Recently ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods