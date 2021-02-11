Altada Technology Solutions launches AerynAI, a new company branch to accelerate recovery in the travel, entertainment and sports industries and appoints new Chief Medical Officer

CORK, Ireland, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altada Technology Solutions have launched a new specialist service for the travel, entertainment and sports industries. Altada have partnered with a global company to deliver a new security service, AerynAI. This branch has been created to accommodate for social distancing requirements and pandemic-era hygiene considerations that are now essential just to remain in business. AerynAI's enterprise-level solutions are at the forefront of solving real challenges currently faced by its clients. AerynAI will be overseen by Altada's newly appointed Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Eugene O'Connor.

Dr. O'Connor is a primary care physician with a varied medical career spanning women's health, urgent care and military medicine and a background in bio-physics. He was the senior Irish officer leading in West Africa during the Ebola epidemic and led on field testing of contactless technologies for use in West Africa. He has been involved in consulting various Irish government departments with the initial response to COVID-19 and later on disease monitoring and tracking.

Altada's cutting edge biotech solution, 'Aerynite', will help to mitigate the risk now associated with travel and public spaces caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Altada's solutions can use object detection to ensure the correct use of face masks, analysis of temperature to detect potential COVID-19 positive cases and detect correct social distancing through CCTV cameras. Altada's subsidiary company, Noppera Bo, ensures adherence to the strict compliance requirements of privacy by design. This allows us to anonymize CCTV footage using near real time media redaction and facial recognition technologies. Members of the public are only shown when they become 'people of interest' via a triggered alert (incorrect mask wearing and/or elevated temperature). The 'people of interest' can then be tracked through the area via CCTV cameras and brought to a rapid testing station. This will greatly improve public perceptions regarding travel and public spaces as risk of being in contact with someone COVID-19 positive is greatly minimised.