blueplanet Investments AG resolves issuance of a green convertible bond to finance mobile water treatment plants

Issue volume up to EUR 20 million

5-year maturity with 5.5% fixed interest p.a.

Conversion right with discount to IPO price if the company goes public

imug|rating confirms accordance with ICMA Green Bond Principles (GBP)

Private placement with subsequent listing on the Open Market

Development and production of mobile treatment plants for drinking water

Frankfurt am Main, 11 February 2021- blueplanet Investments AG ("blueplanet AG", "blueplanet"), the German specialist for clean and safe water and sustainable hygiene applications, is launching a green convertible bond with an issue volume of up to EUR 20 million. The green bond with a maturity of 5 years carries an interest rate of 5.5 % p.a. and is issued in a private placement. The convertible bond terms include a conversion right into blueplanet shares in the event of an IPO of the company, with a discount of 15 % on the issue price of the shares. imug I rating has assessed the green bond and confirmed that it is in line with the ICMA Green Bond Principles. The subscription period, with a minimum subscription amount per investor of EUR 100,000, starts on 15 February 2021 and runs until 24 February 2021, subject to early closing. One Square Financial Engineers GmbH is acting as structurer and financial advisor, while BankM AG is providing the subscription service.