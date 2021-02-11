 

DGAP-News blueplanet Investments AG resolves issuance of a green convertible bond to finance mobile water treatment plants

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.02.2021, 11:07  |  83   |   |   

DGAP-News: blueplanet Investments AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Sustainability
blueplanet Investments AG resolves issuance of a green convertible bond to finance mobile water treatment plants

11.02.2021 / 11:07
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.


blueplanet Investments AG resolves issuance of a green convertible bond to finance mobile water treatment plants

  • Issue volume up to EUR 20 million
  • 5-year maturity with 5.5% fixed interest p.a.
  • Conversion right with discount to IPO price if the company goes public
  • imug|rating confirms accordance with ICMA Green Bond Principles (GBP)
  • Private placement with subsequent listing on the Open Market
  • Development and production of mobile treatment plants for drinking water

Frankfurt am Main, 11 February 2021- blueplanet Investments AG ("blueplanet AG", "blueplanet"), the German specialist for clean and safe water and sustainable hygiene applications, is launching a green convertible bond with an issue volume of up to EUR 20 million. The green bond with a maturity of 5 years carries an interest rate of 5.5 % p.a. and is issued in a private placement. The convertible bond terms include a conversion right into blueplanet shares in the event of an IPO of the company, with a discount of 15 % on the issue price of the shares. imug I rating has assessed the green bond and confirmed that it is in line with the ICMA Green Bond Principles. The subscription period, with a minimum subscription amount per investor of EUR 100,000, starts on 15 February 2021 and runs until 24 February 2021, subject to early closing. One Square Financial Engineers GmbH is acting as structurer and financial advisor, while BankM AG is providing the subscription service.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News blueplanet Investments AG resolves issuance of a green convertible bond to finance mobile water treatment plants DGAP-News: blueplanet Investments AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Sustainability blueplanet Investments AG resolves issuance of a green convertible bond to finance mobile water treatment plants 11.02.2021 / 11:07 The issuer is solely responsible …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Powertap's Verwendung von erneuerbarem Erdgas (rng) als Ausgangsmaterial ...
DGAP-DD: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG erwartet zusätzliche Gewinne aus ihrem Polkadot-Investment
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz verzehnfacht und Rekordgewinn im Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma und Universität Indiana veröffentlichen Ergebnisse mit HER2-ATAC für die ...
DGAP-News: Aggregate Holdings S.A.: Acquisition of increased minority stake in S IMMO
DGAP-Adhoc: voxeljet AG kündigt Angebot von neuen Aktien an
DGAP-Adhoc: Vectron Systems AG: Auswirkungen der anhaltenden Lockdown-Maßnahmen auf Vectron Planung 2021
DGAP-News: Teilverkauf des Voltabox-Aktienpakets voraussichtlich im März
DGAP-Adhoc: Daldrup & Söhne AG: Anpassung der Konzernprognose und Liquiditätszufluss aufgrund Abschluss einer ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Powers PowerTap gibt Details zum Geschäftsmodell für die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: Mark Kindermann scheidet aus dem Vorstand der GRENKE AG aus
DGAP-Adhoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Statement regarding press speculation and receipt of proposal from ...
AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group commences € 0.5bn ABS programme to finance inventory
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS Tochter Conaxess Trade setzt Expansionskurs ...
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results (Earnings Release Tables ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...