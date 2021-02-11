 

Sampo’s Nomination and Remuneration Committee’s proposal for the number of members of the Board of Directors and the members of the Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.02.2021, 11:05  |  40   |   |   

SAMPO PLC              STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE        11 February 2021 at 12:05 pm


Sampo’s Nomination and Remuneration Committee’s proposal for the number of members of the Board of Directors and the members of the Board of Directors

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 19 May 2021 that the number of Board members remain unchanged and that eight members be elected to the Board.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors proposes that the current members of the Board Christian Clausen, Fiona Clutterbuck, Georg Ehrnrooth, Jannica Fagerholm, Johanna Lamminen, Risto Murto and Björn Wahlroos be re-elected for a term continuing until the close of the next Annual General Meeting. Of the current members Antti Mäkinen is not available for re-election. The Committee proposes that Markus Rauramo be elected as a new member to the Board.

Markus Rauramo was born in 1968 and has a Master of Social Sciences degree from the University of Helsinki.  He has made a long career in energy sector as well as pulp and paper industry and is currently the President and CEO of Fortum Corporation. He started in this position in July 2020. Rauramo’s complete CV is enclosed to this proposal.

The proposal is in compliance with Sampo plc’s Board Diversity Policy. All the proposed Board members have been determined to be independent of the company and its major shareholders under the rules of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code 2020.

The CVs of all persons proposed as Board members are available at www.sampo.com/board.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee proposes that the Board members elect Björn Wahlroos from among its number as the Chair of the Board and Jannica Fagerholm as its Vice Chair. It is proposed that Christian Clausen, Risto Murto and Björn Wahlroos (Chair) be elected to the Nomination and Remuneration Committee as well as Fiona Clutterbuck, Georg Ehrnrooth, Jannica Fagerholm (Chair), Johanna Lamminen and Markus Rauramo be elected to the Audit Committee. The compositions of the Committees fulfil the Finnish Corporate Governance Code 2020’s requirement for independence.


SAMPO PLC
Nomination and Remuneration Committee

For more information, please contact:


Jarmo Salonen
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 10 516 0030


Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com



ANNEX
CV of Markus Rauramo

CV 11 February 2021

Markus Rauramo

Born 1968


CURRENT POSITION

Fortum Corporation

• President and CEO


EDUCATION

University of Helsinki

• M. Soc.Sc. (Economics and political history)


CAREER

Fortum Corporation

Chief Financial Officer 2017–2020, 2012–2014

Acting CEO 2013

Executive Vice President, City Solutions 2016–2017

• Executive Vice President, Heat, Electricity Sales and Solutions 2014–2016

Stora Enso Oyj

CFO and Member of the GET 2008–2012

• SVP Group Treasurer 2004–2008

• VP Strategy and Investments 2001–2004

• VP Head of Funding 1999–2001

• Various finance positions 1993–1999

POSITIONS OF TRUST

Uniper SA

• Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board 2018–

Teollisuuden Voima Oyj

Chairman of the Board 2013–

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Board Member 2011–2020, Vice Chairman 2020–4 March 2021




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sampo’s Nomination and Remuneration Committee’s proposal for the number of members of the Board of Directors and the members of the Board of Directors SAMPO PLC              STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE        11 February 2021 at 12:05 pm Sampo’s Nomination and Remuneration Committee’s proposal for the number of members of the Board of Directors and the members of the Board of Directors …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable Natural Gas ...
Galapagos and Gilead discontinue ISABELA Phase 3 trials in IPF
DMG Conducting Extensive Immersion Cooling Study as it Prepares its Facility for Large-Scale ...
Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares
Extended Stay America Hosts Military Makeover with Montel, Providing a Home Away from Home for a ...
Mesoblast Phase 3 Trial Shows That a Single Injection of Rexlemestrocel-L + Hyaluronic Acid Carrier ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Considers Adding Lung Scarring as an Additional Endpoint for its Phase ...
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Business ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:00 Uhr
Proposal of Sampo’s Nomination and Remuneration Committee for the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors
08:35 Uhr
Final Results
08:20 Uhr
Sampo impairs the book value of its Nordea shares to EUR 7.50
20.01.21
Change in Sampo Group Executive Committee
19.01.21
Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
18.01.21
Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)