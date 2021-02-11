 

door2door-Whitepaper proves ridepooling will individualize public transport and dramatically reduce traffic / Reshaping mobility for the better needs on-demand-ridepooling now

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
11.02.2021, 11:30  |  41   |   |   

Berlin (ots) - Cities and rural areas are facing very different mobility
challenges in times of climate crisis, political targets for providing public
services, and demands for participation. But how do we reclaim the city for
people without losing the comfort of private mobility? How do we empower
suburban and rural areas to be attractive without personal cars?

The first steps have been successfully taken; the "tool" just needs to be used
with courage on a large scale. And it will. Because legal regulations and the
cities' desire to be climate-friendly are currently changing public and shared
mobility for the better.

On-demand-ridepooling can be implemented quickly and meets future requirements,
is data-driven and tailored to customer needs from the very start - the perfect
solution between flexible but inefficient use of private cars and the
traditional public transport operator (PTO) business.

Mixed fleets and use cases: The uncaptured value lies in increasing the vehicle
uptime across all fleets. Stronger integration into the public transport network
and easy-to-design, intelligent pricing together with holistic approaches
results in mobility at a profitable level. Ridepooling will individualize public
transport and is the only option for dramatically reducing traffic in cities.

The whitepaper elaborates and discusses how door2door identified key challenges
and how we can overcome them by leveraging several tools to foster the true
benefits of ridepooling.

Whitepaper is available at: https://door2door.io/en/news-door2door/library/

About door2door

door2door is the German market leader for ride-pooling in urban and rural public
transport. The company is a technology partner for municipalities and provides
local mobility analyses, the integration of all existing public transport
services in one app and the addition of ride-pooling to the service.

Press Contact:

Press contact:
Katja Diehl
mailto:katja@door2door.io
+49 163 81 41 730

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/121413/4835644
OTS: Door2Door GmbH


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

door2door-Whitepaper proves ridepooling will individualize public transport and dramatically reduce traffic / Reshaping mobility for the better needs on-demand-ridepooling now Cities and rural areas are facing very different mobility challenges in times of climate crisis, political targets for providing public services, and demands for participation. But how do we reclaim the city for people without losing the comfort of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Über 41 Tonnen Gold bewegt - Die ReiseBank hat 2020 den Edelmetall-Umsatz und die bewegte ...
Spritpreise ziehen deutlich an / Vor allem Diesel verteuert sich (FOTO)
Das Schweizer Technologieunternehmen EchoChain AG bereitet sich auf einen Börsengang an der ...
Klares "Nein" zum Kükentöten: Kaufland stellt Sortimente um (FOTO)
,Restwertriese 2025': SKODA ENYAQ iV, KAROQ und SUPERB COMBI überzeugen mit Top-Werterhalt (FOTO)
SKODA AUTO führt die Traffication Infotainment-App mit Verkehrswarnhinweisen in der Breite ein ...
IDT Biologika und AstraZeneca vereinbaren strategische Partnerschaft zur Impfstoffherstellung / ...
Bundeswehr beauftragt Motorola Solutions mit der Erneuerung der sicherheitskritischen, ...
Viele Millionen Verbandsmitglieder unzufrieden mit Politik in der Krise / Große Verbände-Studie: Auch Lobbyisten stehen massiv in der Kritik (FOTO)
ALDI SÜD und regionale Bäcker bauen ihre Zusammenarbeit weiter aus (FOTO)
Titel
Heizkosten: Heizen mit Gas wurde kaum günstiger, Heizölkosten stark gesunken (FOTO)
70 Prozent der Führungskräfte und Finanzexperten haben kein Vertrauen in Daten, die ...
Staatsminister für Europa: Russischer Impfstoff ist willkommen (FOTO)
Über 41 Tonnen Gold bewegt - Die ReiseBank hat 2020 den Edelmetall-Umsatz und die bewegte ...
KBA weist Widersprüche gegen Mercedes Rückrufbescheide zurück und bestätigt: Daimler hat manipuliert
Auftragslage belebt sich, Transformation greift - Heidelberg hebt Margenziel für 2020/21 an
EANS-Adhoc: ams AG / ams mit positivem Konzernergebnis und starkem Konzern-Cashflow im Gesamtjahr; ...
Deutsche Umwelthilfe stellt während des Corona bedingten Lockdowns verstärkt ...
Aktuelle Studie zeigt: Deutsche bleiben Fahrverhalten treu (FOTO)
EANS-DD: Correction: European Lithium Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing ...
Titel
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Heizkosten: Heizen mit Gas wurde kaum günstiger, Heizölkosten stark gesunken (FOTO)
Wenig Bewegung am Kraftstoffmarkt / Benzin geringfügig teurer, Diesel etwas günstiger / ADAC: Super E10 um fünf Cent billiger als Super und verursacht weniger CO2 (FOTO)
70 Prozent der Führungskräfte und Finanzexperten haben kein Vertrauen in Daten, die ...
"Volkswagen lügt schon wieder" - so sieht der neue Pfusch des Autobauers beim ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / $7m Raised to fund Lithium Exploration - ATTACHMENT
Plansecur empfiehlt Soli-Ersparnis für Altersvorsorge zu verwenden / Johannes Sczepan: "Wer keine private Vorsorge trifft, wird im Alter alt aussehen."
Experten erwarten "Computer mit heute noch unvorstellbarer Leistungsfähigkeit" vor ...
Staatsminister für Europa: Russischer Impfstoff ist willkommen (FOTO)
"Are You Stupid?": Oatly startet erste europaweite Kampagne gegen Änderungsantrag der EU
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:16 Uhr
goldinvest.de: Gemeinsame Pilottests von FYI und Alcoa übertreffen die Erwartungen
12:15 Uhr
KfW Research: Berufliche Weiterbildung in Deutschland weiter nur schwach ausgeprägt
12:15 Uhr
ESET PROTECT: ESET bringt neue Produkt-Bundles für Business-Anwender auf den Markt (FOTO)
12:15 Uhr
Auf die Tasten, fertig, los! esports.com erobert mit neuer technischer Plattform und neuem Design die weltweite Community / In Deutschland startet eigene Free-TV-Sendung auf ProSieben MAXX
12:15 Uhr
Nachhaltiges Online-Shopping: Ford und Hermes erproben Kombination von Lieferfahrzeugen und Fußgängerkurieren
12:15 Uhr
DocMorris wird europäisch: Neues Markenbild für Marktplätze in Spanien und Frankreich
12:15 Uhr
DocMorris goes European: new branding for marketplaces in Spain and France
12:15 Uhr
"Brillen in hervorragender Qualität für alle erschwinglich!" / Neue Kooperation ab 15 Februar: brillen.de mit Vorteilsangebot "Neue Brillen für Deutschland" exklusiv in der Lidl-Plus-App
12:15 Uhr
Noch mehr Tonic-Vielfalt: Schweppes launcht neues Herbal Tonic Water (FOTO)
12:14 Uhr
Iran verstößt mit Produktion von Uran-Metall gegen Atom-Deal