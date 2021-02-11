Berlin (ots) - Cities and rural areas are facing very different mobility

challenges in times of climate crisis, political targets for providing public

services, and demands for participation. But how do we reclaim the city for

people without losing the comfort of private mobility? How do we empower

suburban and rural areas to be attractive without personal cars?



The first steps have been successfully taken; the "tool" just needs to be used

with courage on a large scale. And it will. Because legal regulations and the

cities' desire to be climate-friendly are currently changing public and shared

mobility for the better.







is data-driven and tailored to customer needs from the very start - the perfect

solution between flexible but inefficient use of private cars and the

traditional public transport operator (PTO) business.



Mixed fleets and use cases: The uncaptured value lies in increasing the vehicle

uptime across all fleets. Stronger integration into the public transport network

and easy-to-design, intelligent pricing together with holistic approaches

results in mobility at a profitable level. Ridepooling will individualize public

transport and is the only option for dramatically reducing traffic in cities.



The whitepaper elaborates and discusses how door2door identified key challenges

and how we can overcome them by leveraging several tools to foster the true

benefits of ridepooling.



Whitepaper is available at: https://door2door.io/en/news-door2door/library/



About door2door



door2door is the German market leader for ride-pooling in urban and rural public

transport. The company is a technology partner for municipalities and provides

local mobility analyses, the integration of all existing public transport

services in one app and the addition of ride-pooling to the service.



