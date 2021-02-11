door2door-Whitepaper proves ridepooling will individualize public transport and dramatically reduce traffic / Reshaping mobility for the better needs on-demand-ridepooling now
Berlin (ots) - Cities and rural areas are facing very different mobility
challenges in times of climate crisis, political targets for providing public
services, and demands for participation. But how do we reclaim the city for
people without losing the comfort of private mobility? How do we empower
suburban and rural areas to be attractive without personal cars?
The first steps have been successfully taken; the "tool" just needs to be used
with courage on a large scale. And it will. Because legal regulations and the
cities' desire to be climate-friendly are currently changing public and shared
mobility for the better.
On-demand-ridepooling can be implemented quickly and meets future requirements,
is data-driven and tailored to customer needs from the very start - the perfect
solution between flexible but inefficient use of private cars and the
traditional public transport operator (PTO) business.
Mixed fleets and use cases: The uncaptured value lies in increasing the vehicle
uptime across all fleets. Stronger integration into the public transport network
and easy-to-design, intelligent pricing together with holistic approaches
results in mobility at a profitable level. Ridepooling will individualize public
transport and is the only option for dramatically reducing traffic in cities.
The whitepaper elaborates and discusses how door2door identified key challenges
and how we can overcome them by leveraging several tools to foster the true
benefits of ridepooling.
Whitepaper is available at: https://door2door.io/en/news-door2door/library/
About door2door
door2door is the German market leader for ride-pooling in urban and rural public
transport. The company is a technology partner for municipalities and provides
local mobility analyses, the integration of all existing public transport
services in one app and the addition of ride-pooling to the service.
Press Contact:
Press contact:
Katja Diehl
mailto:katja@door2door.io
+49 163 81 41 730
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/121413/4835644
OTS: Door2Door GmbH
