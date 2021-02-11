 

The Board of Directors of Aspo Plc resolved on key employee incentive plan

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.02.2021, 12:00  |  19   |   |   

Aspo Plc                            
Stock Exchange Release                       
February 11, 2021 ﻿at 1 p.m.

The Board of Directors of Aspo Plc resolved on key employee incentive plan

The Board of Directors of Aspo Plc has approved to continue the incentive and retention plan for the Group key employees by establishing a new Performance Share Plan 2021–2023. The aim of the plan is to combine the objectives of the shareholders and the key employees in order to increase the value of the Company in the long-term, to retain the key employees at the Company, and to offer them competitive reward plan based on earning and accumulating the Company´s shares.

Rewards earned from the Performance Share Plan 2021–2023 will be based on the Group’s Earnings per Share (EPS) of the financial year 2021. The prerequisite for participation in the plan and receiving reward on the basis of this plan is that a person participating in the plan allocates freely transferable company shares held by him or her or acquires the company shares up to the number determined by the Board of Directors.

The potential reward will be paid partly in the Company´s shares and partly in cash in 2022. The cash proportion is intended to cover taxes and tax-related costs arising from the reward to a key employee. As a rule, no reward will be paid if a key employee´s employment or service ends before the reward payment. The shares paid as reward may not be transferred during the restriction period, which will end on December 31, 2023. As a rule, if a key employee´s employment contract or director contract terminates during the restriction period, he or she must gratuitously return the shares earned as reward.

The Performance Share Plan 2021–2023 is directed to approximately 20 participants, including the members of the Group Executive Committee. The rewards to be paid on the basis of the Plan correspond to the value of a maximum total of 204,000 Aspo Plc shares including also the proportion to be paid in cash.


ASPO PLC
The Board of Directors

Further information:
Gustav Nyberg, Chairman of the Board of Directors, tel. +358 40 503 6420, gustav.nyberg@aspo.com 

Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding b-to-b customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin and Telko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key Media
www.aspo.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Board of Directors of Aspo Plc resolved on key employee incentive plan Aspo Plc                             Stock Exchange Release                        February 11, 2021 ﻿at 1 p.m. The Board of Directors of Aspo Plc resolved on key employee incentive plan The Board of Directors of Aspo Plc has approved to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable Natural Gas ...
Galapagos and Gilead discontinue ISABELA Phase 3 trials in IPF
DMG Conducting Extensive Immersion Cooling Study as it Prepares its Facility for Large-Scale ...
Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares
Extended Stay America Hosts Military Makeover with Montel, Providing a Home Away from Home for a ...
Mesoblast Phase 3 Trial Shows That a Single Injection of Rexlemestrocel-L + Hyaluronic Acid Carrier ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Considers Adding Lung Scarring as an Additional Endpoint for its Phase ...
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Business ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:00 Uhr
Aspo Group Financial Statement Release, January 1 to December 31, 2020
02.02.21
Aspo Plc to publish its Financial Statement Release 2020 on February 11, 2021