 

Millicom announces intent to partially redeem its senior notes due 2026, 2028 and 2029 

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.02.2021, 11:55  |  28   |   |   

Millicom announces intent to partially redeem its senior notes due 2026, 2028 and 2029 

Luxembourg, February 11, 2021  – Millicom International Cellular S.A. (“Millicom”) today announced its intent to redeem $50,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 6.625% senior notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”), $50,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 5.125% senior notes due 2028 (the “2028 Notes”) and $75,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 6.25% senior notes due 2029 (the “2029 Notes”), and together with the 2026 Notes and the 2028 Notes, (the “Notes”).  A notice of redemption will be sent to the holders of the Notes in accordance with the requirements of the indentures governing the Notes (the “Indentures”).  Pursuant to the terms of the Indentures, the Notes will be redeemed at a redemption price equal to 103% of the principal amount of the Notes redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest and Additional Amounts (if any) to, but excluding, the redemption date. 

The anticipated redemption date is February 22, 2021.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security nor a notice of redemption under the Indenture and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Important Information

Certain statements included within this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect Millicom’s intentions, beliefs or current expectations and include, but are not limited to, all statements other than statements of historical facts, including, without, limitation, those regarding Millicom’s strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, including those related to the completion of the offering and redemption of securities. Millicom’s ability to achieve its projected results is dependent on many factors which are outside management’s control. Actual results may differ materially from (and be more negative than) those projected or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information involves risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results and is based on certain key assumptions. Accordingly, no assurance can be given that any particular expectation will be met and reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statement. Additionally, forward-looking statements regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. All forward-looking statements included herein are based on information available to Millicom as of the date hereof and the delivery of this document does not imply that the information contained herein is correct as at any time subsequent to the date hereof. Millicom undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Millicom or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Millicom announces intent to partially redeem its senior notes due 2026, 2028 and 2029  Millicom announces intent to partially redeem its senior notes due 2026, 2028 and 2029  Luxembourg, February 11, 2021  – Millicom International Cellular S.A. (“Millicom”) today announced its intent to redeem $50,000,000 aggregate principal …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable Natural Gas ...
Galapagos and Gilead discontinue ISABELA Phase 3 trials in IPF
DMG Conducting Extensive Immersion Cooling Study as it Prepares its Facility for Large-Scale ...
Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares
Extended Stay America Hosts Military Makeover with Montel, Providing a Home Away from Home for a ...
Mesoblast Phase 3 Trial Shows That a Single Injection of Rexlemestrocel-L + Hyaluronic Acid Carrier ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Considers Adding Lung Scarring as an Additional Endpoint for its Phase ...
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Business ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:00 Uhr
Resilient cash flow and customer growth
09.02.21
Millicom CEO Mauricio Ramos elected as Chair of U.S.-Colombia Business Council