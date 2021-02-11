 

Heerlen/Barcelona (ots) - DocMorris is taking the next step in implementing its
new brand architecture on the way to becoming the European umbrella brand of the
digital healthcare ecosystem of the Zur Rose Group. The successful launch of the
new branding for the DocMorris pharmacy and the DocMorris+ healthcare platform
in Germany marked just the beginning of a shift of paradigm to digital
healthcare. This successful first step in Germany is now followed by PromoFarma,
the leading brand for online pharmacy marketplaces in Spain, and DoctiPharma,
the second biggest brand in France, who see their brand now linked to the
DocMorris brand identity.

The new brand appearance of PromoFarma and DoctiPharma underlines its brand
evolutions by using the green heart as a symbol for health. The varying shades
of green for the heart represent the variety of current and future health
solutions, which can be made even more personal and individual thanks to
digitalisation. The light green "by DocMorris" descriptor confirms its link and
shows both marketplaces are part of the European healthcare ecosystem.

DocMorris, best known in Germany, has been chosen by the Zur Rose Group as
umbrella brand for its European healthcare ecosystem. The international success
of the Christmas film "#Herzensangelegenheit" [a matter of the heart] emphasises
the strength of the DocMorris brand and how the brand emotionally resonates with
consumers across European markets. The cooperation with global healthcare
company Novo Nordisk in Germany - with the intention to expand it across Europe
- demonstrates how important it is to work with top-class partners in healthcare
to bring the ecosystem to life under one single brand. Combining specialist
knowledge from partners with consumer reach makes it possible to better enable
people to manage their own health and improve their quality of life conveniently
and flexibly. Gaining additional marketplace expertise in Spain and France
within the healthcare ecosystem increases its attractiveness for consumers
allowing for more product accessibility and faster time-to-market. With the
ambition to expand further their product offering and providing additional
digital services, PromoFarma and DoctiPharma will also benefit from the existing
expertise under the DocMorris brand and many years of experience across the Zur
Rose Group to make it even simpler for people to access healthcare.

On this basis, the DocMorris healthcare ecosystem will enable people all over
Europe to manage their health in one click - safely and easily. The healthcare
ecosystem will make it possible for all users, medical specialists, pharmacists
and healthcare service providers to experience the vision of seamless and
personal 360-degree health journeys.

The European DocMorris branding was developed with the famous international
design agency Mucho of Barcelona, Spain.

