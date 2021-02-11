Heerlen/Barcelona (ots) - DocMorris is taking the next step in implementing its

new brand architecture on the way to becoming the European umbrella brand of the

digital healthcare ecosystem of the Zur Rose Group. The successful launch of the

new branding for the DocMorris pharmacy and the DocMorris+ healthcare platform

in Germany marked just the beginning of a shift of paradigm to digital

healthcare. This successful first step in Germany is now followed by PromoFarma,

the leading brand for online pharmacy marketplaces in Spain, and DoctiPharma,

the second biggest brand in France, who see their brand now linked to the

DocMorris brand identity.



The new brand appearance of PromoFarma and DoctiPharma underlines its brand

evolutions by using the green heart as a symbol for health. The varying shades

of green for the heart represent the variety of current and future health

solutions, which can be made even more personal and individual thanks to

digitalisation. The light green "by DocMorris" descriptor confirms its link and

shows both marketplaces are part of the European healthcare ecosystem.







umbrella brand for its European healthcare ecosystem. The international success

of the Christmas film "#Herzensangelegenheit" [a matter of the heart] emphasises

the strength of the DocMorris brand and how the brand emotionally resonates with

consumers across European markets. The cooperation with global healthcare

company Novo Nordisk in Germany - with the intention to expand it across Europe

- demonstrates how important it is to work with top-class partners in healthcare

to bring the ecosystem to life under one single brand. Combining specialist

knowledge from partners with consumer reach makes it possible to better enable

people to manage their own health and improve their quality of life conveniently

and flexibly. Gaining additional marketplace expertise in Spain and France

within the healthcare ecosystem increases its attractiveness for consumers

allowing for more product accessibility and faster time-to-market. With the

ambition to expand further their product offering and providing additional

digital services, PromoFarma and DoctiPharma will also benefit from the existing

expertise under the DocMorris brand and many years of experience across the Zur

Rose Group to make it even simpler for people to access healthcare.



On this basis, the DocMorris healthcare ecosystem will enable people all over

Europe to manage their health in one click - safely and easily. The healthcare

ecosystem will make it possible for all users, medical specialists, pharmacists

and healthcare service providers to experience the vision of seamless and

personal 360-degree health journeys.



The European DocMorris branding was developed with the famous international

design agency Mucho of Barcelona, Spain.



eHealth ecosystem contact:



Betül Susamis Unaran

Chief Strategy and Digital Officer

Email: mailto:betul.unaran@zurrose.com

Phone +41 79 834 41 40



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/28577/4835725

OTS: DocMorris





