 

DGAP-DD init innovation in traffic systems SE english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.02.2021, 12:14  |  19   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.02.2021 / 12:13
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Jürgen
Last name(s): Greschner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
init innovation in traffic systems SE

b) LEI
391200ZOAI9BOLGC1D37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005759807

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
39.8000 EUR 398000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
39.8000 EUR 398000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-02-09; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


11.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Internet: www.initse.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64561  11.02.2021 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD init innovation in traffic systems SE english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 11.02.2021 / 12:13 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Powertap's Verwendung von erneuerbarem Erdgas (rng) als Ausgangsmaterial ...
DGAP-News: blueplanet Investments AG resolves issuance of a green convertible bond to finance mobile water ...
DGAP-DD: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG erwartet zusätzliche Gewinne aus ihrem Polkadot-Investment
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz verzehnfacht und Rekordgewinn im Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma und Universität Indiana veröffentlichen Ergebnisse mit HER2-ATAC für die ...
DGAP-News: Aggregate Holdings S.A.: Acquisition of increased minority stake in S IMMO
DGAP-Adhoc: voxeljet AG kündigt Angebot von neuen Aktien an
DGAP-Adhoc: Vectron Systems AG: Auswirkungen der anhaltenden Lockdown-Maßnahmen auf Vectron Planung 2021
DGAP-News: Teilverkauf des Voltabox-Aktienpakets voraussichtlich im März
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Powers PowerTap gibt Details zum Geschäftsmodell für die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: Mark Kindermann scheidet aus dem Vorstand der GRENKE AG aus
DGAP-Adhoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Statement regarding press speculation and receipt of proposal from ...
AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group commences € 0.5bn ABS programme to finance inventory
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS Tochter Conaxess Trade setzt Expansionskurs ...
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results (Earnings Release Tables ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:14 Uhr
DGAP-DD: init innovation in traffic systems SE deutsch
08.02.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: init innovation in traffic systems SE (deutsch)
08.02.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: init innovation in traffic systems SE (deutsch)
27.01.21
init innovation in traffic systems: Neuer US-Auftrag
27.01.21
DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE liefert System zum kontaktlosen Bezahlen an Verkehrsunternehmen im US-Bundesstaat Washington (deutsch)
27.01.21
DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Spokane Transit Authority partners with init for contactless fare management system
27.01.21
DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE liefert System zum kontaktlosen Bezahlen an Verkehrsunternehmen im US-Bundesstaat Washington
20.01.21
DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Leuchtturm-Projekt für Elektromobilität im ÖPNV (deutsch)
20.01.21
DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Leuchtturm-Projekt für Elektromobilität im ÖPNV
20.01.21
DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Lighthouse project for electric mobility in public transport

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
2.233
Init: Perle gelingt Turnaround