Axonics to Participate in the SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX), a medical technology company that has developed and is commercializing novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices for the treatment of urinary and bowel dysfunction, will participate in the virtual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on February 24, 2021.

Axonics’ management team is scheduled to present at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access the live and archived webcast of the presentation by visiting the Axonics investor relations website.