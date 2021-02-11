Ares Management Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) today reported its financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.
GAAP net income attributable to Ares Management Corporation was $79.3 million and $152.1 million, respectively, for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. On a basic basis, net income attributable to Ares Management Corporation per share of Class A common stock was $0.48 and $0.89, respectively, for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. On a diluted basis, net income attributable to Ares Management Corporation per share of Class A common stock was $0.46 and $0.87, respectively, for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.
After-tax realized income, net of Series A preferred stock dividends, was $160.9 million and $519.0 million, respectively, for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. After-tax realized income per share of Class A common stock, net of Series A preferred stock dividends, was $0.54 and $1.86, respectively, for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. Fee related earnings were $127.6 million and $424.5 million, respectively, for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.
“Ares reported remarkable results for the fourth quarter, concluding a very strong year despite the challenging economic and market conditions brought on by the global pandemic,” said Michael Arougheti, Chief Executive Officer and President of Ares. “We achieved records in nearly every financial measure. Full year growth in AUM and fee related earnings both exceeded 30%, supported by record gross fundraising of more than $40 billion and deployment of over $20 billion for 2020. Investors continue to entrust more of their capital to Ares as we demonstrate our consistent fund performance through market cycles and as investors seek higher returning alternatives to traditional investments.”
“Our strong growth during 2020 demonstrates the resiliency of our management fee centric business model which enables us to thrive during challenging conditions,” said Michael McFerran, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Ares. “Our fourth quarter fee related earnings margin expanded more than 500 basis points from the prior year as we continue to scale new and existing investment strategies and realize cost efficiencies. Looking forward, based upon the trajectory of our business, our available capital to invest and our promising fundraising pipeline, we are pleased to announce a 17.5% increase in our dividend.”
