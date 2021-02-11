Ares Management Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) today reported its financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

GAAP net income attributable to Ares Management Corporation was $79.3 million and $152.1 million, respectively, for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. On a basic basis, net income attributable to Ares Management Corporation per share of Class A common stock was $0.48 and $0.89, respectively, for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. On a diluted basis, net income attributable to Ares Management Corporation per share of Class A common stock was $0.46 and $0.87, respectively, for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

After-tax realized income, net of Series A preferred stock dividends, was $160.9 million and $519.0 million, respectively, for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. After-tax realized income per share of Class A common stock, net of Series A preferred stock dividends, was $0.54 and $1.86, respectively, for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. Fee related earnings were $127.6 million and $424.5 million, respectively, for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.