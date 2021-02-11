 

The New Home Company Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.02.2021, 12:00  |  26   |   |   

The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE: NWHM) today announced results for the 2020 fourth quarter and full year.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

  • Net orders up 89%, monthly sales absorption rate increased 68% to 3.7 compared to 2.2 in the prior year
  • Unit backlog up 175%, dollar value of homes in backlog increased 88% compared to last year to $236.0 million
  • Total revenues of $145.6 million and home sales revenue of $135.4 million
  • Homebuilding gross margin of 14.8% compared to 7.8% in the prior year, including impairments in prior year
  • Adjusted gross margin excluding interest in cost of sales and impairments improved 260 basis points to 19.4%* compared to 16.8%* in the prior year
  • Net loss of $1.2 million, or $(0.07) per diluted share, including an $8.0 million debt refinance charge
  • Adjusted net income of $4.8 million*, or $0.26 per diluted share*, excluding the debt refinance charge
  • Ending cash balance of $107.3 million, a $28.0 million increase compared to end of 2019
  • Debt-to-capital ratio of 55.4% and a net debt-to-capital ratio of 41.0%*, an 820-basis point improvement from the end of 2019

"The New Home Company finished the year on a strong note with solid progress across many key operating metrics during the fourth quarter," stated Larry Webb, Executive Chairman of The New Home Company. "Robust demand for new housing resulted in an 89% increase in net new orders, while strong pricing power resulted in a 260-basis point* improvement in adjusted gross margins during the fourth quarter. Excluding a one-time debt refinance charge, the company generated adjusted net income of $4.8 million*, or $0.26 per diluted share*, while generating $31 million of operating cash flow. We ended the year with a net-debt-to-capital ratio of 41.0%, an 820 basis point improvement from a year ago."

Leonard Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We enter 2021 on solid footing with the number of homes in backlog up 175% as compared to the end of 2019. We continue to see strong demand across all our markets as December was the highest order month in the history of the Company and the trend continued into January as net orders increased 109% compared to January 2020 driven by a 4.5 monthly sales absorption pace. While our affordable product offerings continue to grow as a percentage of our total community offerings, new home demand was evident across all product segments. The faster sales pace combined with meaningful price increases at nearly all of our communities has driven gross margin improvement that we expect to continue into 2021."

Mr. Miller concluded, "We substantially improved our financial condition in the fourth quarter through the successful refinance of our Senior Notes, the extension of our revolving credit facility and by unwinding our position in a capital intensive joint venture. Moving forward, we look to execute a balanced approach of acquiring new land positions and improving our operating metrics to generate positive shareholder returns as we head into 2021. I am excited about the future of The New Home Company and look forward to building on the momentum we established in 2020."

Fourth Quarter 2020 Operating Results

Total revenues for the 2020 fourth quarter were $145.6 million, compared to $222.1 million in the prior year period. Net loss attributable to the Company for the fourth quarter was $1.2 million, or $(0.07) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $3.0 million, or $(0.15) per diluted share, in the prior year period. The 2020 fourth quarter results included a pretax charge of $8.0 million related to the refinance of the Company’s senior notes in October 2020 and the 2019 fourth quarter included $10.1 million of pretax inventory and joint venture impairment charges. Adjusted net income for the 2020 fourth quarter was $4.8 million*, or $0.26 per diluted share*, excluding the refinance charge compared to adjusted net income for the 2019 fourth quarter of $3.1 million*, or $0.15 per diluted share*, excluding the inventory and joint venture impairment charges.

Wholly Owned Projects

Net new home orders for the 2020 fourth quarter increased 89% year-over-year, primarily due to improved monthly sales absorption rates, and to a lesser extent, a slight increase in average selling communities. The monthly sales absorption rate for the 2020 fourth quarter was up 68% to 3.7 compared to 2.2 for the prior year period. We ended the 2020 fourth quarter with 23 active communities, up from 21 at the end of the 2019 fourth quarter.

The Company's wholly owned backlog at the end of the 2020 fourth quarter increased 175% to 410 homes compared to 149 homes for the prior year period. The increase in backlog units was driven primarily by the increase in net new orders coupled with a lower backlog conversion rate for the 2020 fourth quarter. Our backlog conversion rate was 57% for the 2020 fourth quarter as compared to 97% in the year ago period. The decrease in the 2020 conversion rate resulted from fewer homes sold and delivered during the quarter as a result of fewer completed spec homes available to sell, coupled with a higher beginning backlog to start the 2020 fourth quarter. The dollar value of the Company's wholly owned backlog rose 88% to $236.0 million driven by the increase in units, which was partially offset by a 32% decrease in the average selling price of homes in backlog to $576,000 as the Company continues to diversify its product offerings, including its expansion into more affordable communities in Arizona.

Home sales revenue for the 2020 fourth quarter was $135.4 million compared to $173.9 million in the 2019 fourth quarter. The 22% decrease in home sales revenue was driven by a 17% decline in average selling price to $720,000 from $870,000 for the 2019 fourth quarter and a 6% decrease in home deliveries. The lower year-over-year average selling price is consistent with the Company's strategic shift to more affordable product in all our markets, and particularly in Arizona where the 2020 fourth quarter average home price decreased 40% as we delivered the first homes at our more affordable communities during the fourth quarter.

Gross margin from home sales for the 2020 fourth quarter was 14.8% compared to 7.8% in the 2019 fourth quarter. Excluding $6.6 million of inventory impairment charges, the 2019 fourth quarter gross margin was 11.6%*. Adjusted homebuilding gross margin, which excludes home sales impairment charges and interest in cost of home sales, was 19.4%* for the 2020 fourth quarter as compared to 16.8%* in the prior year period. The improvement in gross margin was primarily due to better pricing power and a mix shift.

The Company's SG&A expense ratio as a percentage of home sales revenue for the 2020 fourth quarter was 12.0% compared to 9.9% in the 2019 fourth quarter. The increase in rate was primarily due to the 22% reduction of home sales revenue and a $0.4 million reduction in the amount of G&A expenses allocated to fee building cost of sales in the 2020 fourth quarter as compared to the prior year period due to lower fee building and joint venture activity, and to a lesser extent, an increase in broker commissions.

Fee Building Projects

Fee building revenue for the 2020 fourth quarter was $10.2 million, compared to $31.1 million in the prior year period. The decrease in fee building revenue was largely due to the wind down of our fee building arrangement with Irvine Pacific. This decrease was partially offset by $2.2 million in fee revenue earned at our new Atlas fee building project at Great Park in Irvine, CA.

Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (JVs)

The Company recognized $3.2 million of income from joint ventures in the 2020 fourth quarter compared to a $3.8 million loss for the prior year period. Included in joint venture income for the 2020 fourth quarter was $4.5 million of income attributable to the Company related to the sale of the remaining lots at the Russell Ranch land development joint venture in Folsom, CA.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company generated $31.1 million in operating cash flows during the 2020 fourth quarter and ended the quarter with $107.3 million in cash, and $244.9 million in debt. At December 31, 2020, the Company had a debt-to-capital ratio of 55.4% and a net debt-to-capital ratio of 41.0%*. As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or controlled 2,018 lots through its wholly owned operations, of which 34% lots were controlled through option contracts.

Share Repurchases

During the 2020 fourth quarter, the Company repurchased 109,609 shares of common stock for an aggregate value of $560,000. As of the end of the fourth quarter, the Company had a remaining purchase authorization of $9.4 million of its $10 million authorized stock repurchase program.

Guidance

The Company's current estimate for the 2021 first quarter is as follows:

  • Home sales revenue of $80 - $85 million
  • Fee building revenue of $4 - $6 million
  • Home sales gross margin of 16.5% - 17.0%

The Company's current estimate for the 2021 full year is as follows:

  • Home sales revenue of $410 - $440 million
  • Fee building revenue of $15 - $20 million
  • Home sales gross margin of 15.5% - 16.0%

Conference Call Details

The Company will host a conference call and webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 11, 2021 to review fourth quarter and full year results, discuss recent events, and discuss the Company's quarterly and full year guidance for 2021. We will also conduct a question-and-answer period. The conference call will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.NWHM.com. To listen to the broadcast live, go to the site approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. To participate in the telephone conference call, dial 1-877-407-0789 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8562 (international) at least five minutes prior to the start time. Replays of the conference call will be available through March 13, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and entering the pass code 13715475.

* Net debt-to-capital ratio, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, home sales gross margin excluding impairment charges (homebuilding gross margin before impairments) and adjusted homebuilding gross margin (or homebuilding gross margin excluding impairments and interest in cost of home sales) are non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of the appropriate GAAP measure to each of these measures is included in the accompanying financial data. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

About The New Home Company

NWHM is a new generation homebuilder focused on the design, construction and sale of innovative and consumer-driven homes in major metropolitan areas within select growth markets in California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento and the greater Phoenix area. The Company is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company's website at www.NWHM.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements contained in this press release, including those that express a belief, anticipation, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Such statements include the statements regarding current business conditions. These forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates concerning our revenues, community counts and openings, the timing and success of specific projects, our ability to execute our strategic growth objectives, gross margins, other projected results, income, earnings per share, joint ventures and capital spending. Our forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by words such as “estimate,” “should,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “potential,” “plan,” “goal,” “will,” “guidance,” “target,” “forecast,” or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this release, and we disclaim any obligation to update these statements unless required by law, and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions about future events. While our management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. The following factors, among others, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements: a pandemic, epidemic, or outbreak of infectious disease or similar threat, and the response to such event by government agencies and authorities, adverse impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including a recession in the U.S., which could include, among other things, a significant decrease in demand for our homes or consumer confidence generally with respect to purchasing a home, the impact of legislation designed to provide economic relief from a recession, the inability of employees to work and of customers to visit our communities due to government movement restrictions or illness, disruptions in our supply chain, our inability to access capital markets due to lack of liquidity in the economy resulting from the responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, inconsistencies in the classification of homebuilding as an essential business, recognition of charges which may be material for inventory impairments or land option contract abandonments; economic changes either nationally or in the markets in which we operate, including declines in employment, volatility of mortgage interest rates and inflation; a downturn in the homebuilding industry; changes in sales conditions, including home prices, in the markets where we build homes; our significant amount of debt and the impact of restrictive covenants in our debt agreements; our ability to repay our debt as it comes due; changes in our credit rating or outlook; volatility and uncertainty in the credit markets and broader financial markets; our business and investment strategy including our plans to sell more affordably priced homes; availability of land to acquire and our ability to acquire such land on favorable terms or at all; our liquidity and availability, terms and deployment of capital; changes in margin; write-downs; shortages of or increased prices for labor, land or raw materials used in housing construction; adverse weather conditions and natural disasters (including wild fires and mudslides); our concentration in California; issues concerning our joint venture partnerships; the cost and availability of insurance and surety bonds; governmental regulation, including the impact of "slow growth" or similar initiatives; changes in, or the failure or inability to comply with, governmental laws and regulations; the timing of receipt of regulatory approvals and the opening of projects; delays in the land entitlement process, development, construction, or the opening of new home communities; litigation and warranty claims; the degree and nature of competition; the impact of recent accounting standards; availability of qualified personnel and our ability to retain our key personnel; and information technology failures and data security breaches, including issues involving increased reliance on technology due to critical business functions being done remotely because of COVID-19; and additional factors discussed under the sections captioned “Risk Factors” included in our annual report and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company reserves the right to make such updates from time to time by press release, periodic report or other method of public disclosure without the need for specific reference to this press release. No such update shall be deemed to indicate that other statements not addressed by such update remain correct or create an obligation to provide any other updates.

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Home sales

$

135,409

 

$

173,921

 

$

426,251

 

$

532,352

 

Land sales

 

 

 

17,091

 

 

157

 

 

41,664

 

Fee building, including management fees

 

10,165

 

 

31,124

 

 

81,003

 

 

95,333

 

 

 

145,574

 

 

222,136

 

 

507,411

 

 

669,349

 

Cost of Sales:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Home sales

 

115,313

 

 

153,700

 

 

367,026

 

 

469,557

 

Home sales impairments

 

 

 

6,600

 

 

19,000

 

 

8,300

 

Land sales

 

 

 

17,091

 

 

157

 

 

43,169

 

Land sales impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,900

 

Fee building

 

9,951

 

 

30,628

 

 

79,583

 

 

93,281

 

 

 

125,264

 

 

208,019

 

 

465,766

 

 

616,207

 

Gross Margin:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Home sales

 

20,096

 

 

13,621

 

 

40,225

 

 

54,495

 

Land sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3,405

)

Fee building

 

214

 

 

496

 

 

1,420

 

 

2,052

 

 

 

20,310

 

 

14,117

 

 

41,645

 

 

53,142

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling and marketing expenses

 

(8,869

)

 

(10,167

)

 

(30,777

)

 

(36,357

)

General and administrative expenses

 

(7,398

)

 

(7,130

)

 

(26,699

)

 

(25,723

)

Equity in net income (loss) of unconsolidated joint ventures

 

3,206

 

 

(3,809

)

 

(18,791

)

 

(3,503

)

Interest expense

 

(567

)

 

 

 

(3,655

)

 

 

Project abandonment costs

 

(1

)

 

(65

)

 

(14,098

)

 

(94

)

Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt

 

(8,024

)

 

195

 

 

(7,254

)

 

1,164

 

Other income (expense), net

 

(6

)

 

(93

)

 

173

 

 

(445

)

Pretax loss

 

(1,349

)

 

(6,952

)

 

(59,456

)

 

(11,816

)

Benefit for income taxes

 

111

 

 

3,953

 

 

26,587

 

 

3,815

 

Net loss

 

(1,238

)

 

(2,999

)

 

(32,869

)

 

(8,001

)

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest

 

 

 

1

 

 

50

 

 

(36

)

Net loss attributable to The New Home Company Inc.

$

(1,238

)

$

(2,998

)

$

(32,819

)

$

(8,037

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss per share attributable to The New Home Company Inc.:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.07

)

$

(0.15

)

$

(1.76

)

$

(0.40

)

Diluted

$

(0.07

)

$

(0.15

)

$

(1.76

)

$

(0.40

)

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

18,208,766

 

 

20,096,969

 

 

18,680,993

 

 

20,063,148

 

Diluted

 

18,208,766

 

 

20,096,969

 

 

18,680,993

 

 

20,063,148

 

 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

107,279

$

79,314

Restricted cash

 

180

 

117

Contracts and accounts receivable

 

4,924

 

15,982

Due from affiliates

 

102

 

238

Real estate inventories

 

314,957

 

433,938

Investment in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures

 

2,107

 

30,217

Deferred tax asset, net

 

15,447

 

17,503

Other assets

 

50,703

 

25,880

Total assets

$

495,699

$

603,189

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and equity

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

17,182

$

25,044

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

36,210

 

40,554

Senior notes, net

 

244,865

 

304,832

Total liabilities

 

298,257

 

370,430

Equity:

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares outstanding

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 18,122,345 and 20,096,969, shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

 

181

 

201

Additional paid-in capital

 

191,496

 

193,862

Retained earnings

 

5,765

 

38,584

Total stockholders' equity

 

197,442

 

232,647

Non-controlling interest in subsidiary

 

 

112

Total equity

 

197,442

 

232,759

Total liabilities and equity

$

495,699

$

603,189

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

(Dollars in thousands)

Operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(32,869

)

$

(8,001

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred taxes

 

2,056

 

 

(3,566

)

Amortization of stock-based compensation

 

2,197

 

 

2,260

 

Distributions of earnings from unconsolidated joint ventures

 

110

 

 

374

 

Inventory impairments

 

19,000

 

 

10,200

 

Project abandonment costs

 

14,098

 

 

94

 

Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated joint ventures

 

18,791

 

 

3,503

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

6,721

 

 

8,957

 

Gain on early extinguishment of debt

 

7,254

 

 

(1,164

)

Net changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contracts and accounts receivable

 

11,058

 

 

2,283

 

Due from affiliates

 

136

 

 

930

 

Real estate inventories

 

85,200

 

 

123,239

 

Other assets

 

(35,357

)

 

(2,326

)

Accounts payable

 

(7,862

)

 

(14,347

)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

2,549

 

 

(1,178

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

93,082

 

 

121,258

 

Investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(291

)

 

(41

)

Contributions and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures

 

(4,995

)

 

(8,826

)

Distributions of capital and repayment of advances from unconsolidated joint ventures

 

14,257

 

 

9,133

 

Net cash provided by investing activities

 

8,971

 

 

266

 

Financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Borrowings from credit facility

 

 

 

50,000

 

Repayments of credit facility

 

 

 

(117,500

)

Repurchases of senior notes

 

(312,410

)

 

(15,605

)

Proceeds from senior notes

 

250,000

 

 

 

Proceeds from note payable

 

7,036

 

 

 

Repayment of note payable

 

(7,036

)

 

 

Payment of debt issuance costs

 

(6,970

)

 

 

Non-controlling interest distribution

 

(62

)

 

 

Repurchases of common stock

 

(4,279

)

 

(1,042

)

Tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for stock awards

 

(304

)

 

(488

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(74,025

)

 

(84,635

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

28,028

 

 

36,889

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – beginning of period

 

79,431

 

 

42,542

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – end of period

$

107,459

 

$

79,431

 

 

KEY FINANCIAL AND OPERATING DATA
 (Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

New Home Deliveries:

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

% Change

 

Homes

Dollar
Value

Average
Price

Homes

Dollar
Value

Average
Price

Homes

Dollar
Value

Average
Price

Southern California

73

$

60,414

$

828

88

$

88,750

$

1,009

(17

)%

(32

)%

(18

)%

Northern California

89

 

59,056

 

664

91

 

63,651

 

699

(2

)%

(7

)%

(5

)%

Arizona

26

 

15,939

 

613

21

 

21,520

 

1,025

24

%

(26

)%

(40

)%

Total

188

$

135,409

$

720

200

$

173,921

$

870

(6

)%

(22

)%

(17

)%

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

% Change

 

Homes

Dollar
Value

Average
Price

Homes

Dollar
Value

Average
Price

Homes

Dollar
Value

Average
Price

Southern California

262

$

220,351

$

841

306

$

312,410

$

1,021

(14

)%

(29

)%

(18

)%

Northern California

247

 

163,185

 

661

217

 

159,832

 

737

14

%

2

%

(10

)%

Arizona

46

 

42,715

 

929

51

 

60,110

 

1,179

(10

)%

(29

)%

(21

)%

Total

555

$

426,251

$

768

574

$

532,352

$

927

(3

)%

(20

)%

(17

)%

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

% Change

 

2020

 

2019

 

% Change

Net New Home Orders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Southern California

52

72

(28

)%

266

288

(8

)%

Northern California

120

65

85

%

353

215

64

%

Arizona

97

5

1840

%

197

29

579

%

Total

269

142

89

%

816

532

53

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling Communities at End of Period:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Southern California

 

 

 

 

6

10

(40

)%

Northern California

 

 

 

 

10

9

11

%

Arizona

 

 

 

 

7

2

250

%

Total

 

 

 

 

23

21

10

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Selling Communities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Southern California

7

10

(30

)%

9

11

(18

)%

Northern California

10

9

11

%

10

8

25

%

Arizona

7

2

250

%

4

2

100

%

Total

24

21

14

%

24

21

14

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Monthly Sales Absorption Rate per Community (1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Southern California

2.6

2.3

13

%

2.4

2.1

14

%

Northern California

4.0

2.4

67

%

2.9

2.3

26

%

Arizona

4.4

0.8

450

%

3.7

1.2

208

%

Total

3.7

2.2

68

%

2.9

2.1

38

%

(1)

Monthly sales absorption represents the number of net new home orders divided by the number of average selling communities for the period.

 

Backlog:

As of December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

% Change

 

Homes

 

Dollar
Value

 

Average
Price

 

Homes

 

Dollar
Value

 

Average
Price

 

Homes

 

Dollar
Value

 

Average
Price

Southern California

76

$

55,322

$

728

72

$

69,263

$

962

6

%

(20

)%

(24

)%

Northern California

172

 

116,594

 

678

66

 

41,973

 

636

161

%

178

%

7

%

Arizona

162

 

64,075

 

396

11

 

14,567

 

1,324

1373

%

340

%

(70

)%

Total

410

$

235,991

$

576

149

$

125,803

$

844

175

%

88

%

(32

)%

 

Lots Owned and Controlled:

As of December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

% Change

Lots Owned

 

 

 

 

Southern California

300

501

(40

)%

Northern California

582

682

(15

)%

Arizona

458

395

16

%

Total

1,340

1,578

(15

)%

Lots Controlled (1)

 

 

 

 

Southern California

376

430

(13

)%

Northern California

132

378

(65

)%

Arizona

170

315

(46

)%

Total

678

1,123

(40

)%

Lots Owned and Controlled - Wholly Owned

2,018

2,701

(25

)%

Fee Building Lots (2)

54

1,135

(95

)%

________________

(1)

Includes lots that we control under purchase and sale agreements or option agreements with refundable and nonrefundable deposits subject to customary conditions and have not yet closed. There can be no assurance that such acquisitions will occur. The 170 lots for Arizona at December 31, 2020 exclude 177 lots that were under a purchase and sale agreement with a refundable deposit, as the Company terminated the contract in January 2021.

(2)

Lots owned by third party property owners for which we perform general contracting or construction management services.

 

Other Financial Data:

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Interest incurred

$

5,575

 

$

6,474

 

$

23,936

 

$

28,819

 

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

12,321

 

$

14,914

 

$

37,325

 

$

41,430

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin percentage (1)

 

8.5

%

 

6.7

%

 

7.4

%

 

6.2

%

Ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to total interest incurred(1)

 

2.2.x

 

 

2.3x

 

 

1.6x

 

 

1.4x

 

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

Ratio of debt-to-capital

55.4

%

56.7

%

Ratio of net debt-to-capital(1)

41.0

%

49.2

%

Ratio of debt to LTM(2) Adjusted EBITDA(1)(3)

6.6x

 

7.4x

 

Ratio of net debt to LTM(2) Adjusted EBITDA(1)(3)

3.7x

 

5.4x

 

Ratio of cash and inventory to debt

1.7x

 

1.7x

 

________________

(1)

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin percentage, ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to total interest incurred, ratio of net debt-to-capital, ratio of debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA and ratio of net debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. Please see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of each of these measures to the appropriate GAAP measure.

(2)

"LTM" indicates amounts for the trailing 12 months.

(3)

Due to an inadvertent oversight in prior year periods, interest amortized to certain inventory impairment charges and to equity in net income (loss) of unconsolidated joint ventures was duplicated in the Adjusted EBITDA calculation. Ratios for the prior period have been corrected.

 

KEY FINANCIAL AND OPERATING DATA - UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

% Change

 

2020

 

2019

 

% Change

Financial Data - Unconsolidated Joint Ventures:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Home sales revenue

$

10,096

 

$

18,732

 

(46

)%

$

73,427

 

$

129,581

 

(43

)%

Land sales revenue(1)

 

48,201

 

 

8,132

 

493

%

 

64,392

 

 

34,457

 

87

%

Total revenues

$

58,297

 

$

26,864

 

117

%

$

137,819

 

$

164,038

 

(16

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(27,034

)

$

(68,956

)

61

%

$

(23,953

)

$

(66,915

)

64

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Data - Unconsolidated Joint Ventures:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

New home orders

 

6

 

 

23

 

(74

)%

 

25

 

 

110

 

(77

)%

New homes delivered

 

5

 

 

21

 

(76

)%

 

72

 

 

137

 

(47

)%

Average selling price of homes delivered

$

2,019

 

$

892

 

126

%

$

1,020

 

$

946

 

8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling communities at end of period

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4

 

(100

)%

Backlog homes (dollar value)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

4,849

 

$

42,652

 

(89

)%

Backlog (homes)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

49

 

(96

)%

Average sales price of backlog

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

2,425

 

$

870

 

179

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Homebuilding lots owned and controlled

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

74

 

(97

)%

Land development lots owned and controlled

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,798

 

(100

)%

Total lots owned and controlled

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

1,872

 

(100

)%

(1)

Land sales revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 includes $7.0 million of revenues related to the sales of a mixed use building sold by a homebuilding joint venture.

 

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
 (Unaudited)

In this earnings release, we utilize certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We present these measures because we believe they, and similar measures, are useful to management and investors in evaluating the Company’s operating performance and financing structure. We also believe these measures facilitate the comparison of our operating performance and financing structure with other companies in our industry. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following table reconciles net loss attributable to the Company to the non-GAAP measure of adjusted net income attributable to the Company (net income before inventory impairments, select abandoned project costs, joint venture impairments, debt refinance charges, severance charges and loss on land sales) and loss per share and loss per diluted share attributable to the Company to the non-GAAP measures of adjusted income per share and adjusted income per diluted share attributable to the Company (income per share before inventory impairments, select abandoned project costs, joint venture impairments, debt refinance charges, severance charges and loss on land sales). We believe removing the impact of these items is relevant to provide investors with an understanding of the impact these items had on earnings.

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to The New Home Company Inc.

 

$

(1,238

)

 

$

(2,998

)

 

$

(32,819

)

 

$

(8,037

)

Total impairments and other charges, net of tax

 

 

6,064

 

 

 

6,080

 

 

 

36,422

 

 

 

12,643

 

Adjusted net income attributable to The New Home Company Inc.

 

$

4,826

 

 

$

3,082

 

 

$

3,603

 

 

$

4,606

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss per share attributable to The New Home Company Inc.:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(0.07

)

 

$

(0.15

)

 

$

(1.76

)

 

$

(0.40

)

Diluted

 

$

(0.07

)

 

$

(0.15

)

 

$

(1.76

)

 

$

(0.40

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted earnings per share attributable to The New Home Company Inc.:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.27

 

 

$

0.15

 

 

$

0.19

 

 

$

0.23

 

Diluted

 

$

0.26

 

 

$

0.15

 

 

$

0.19

 

 

$

0.23

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

18,208,766

 

 

 

20,096,969

 

 

 

18,680,993

 

 

 

20,063,148

 

Diluted

 

 

18,500,063

 

 

 

20,202,291

 

 

 

18,799,780

 

 

 

20,120,450

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Inventory impairments

 

$

 

 

$

6,600

 

 

$

19,000

 

 

$

10,200

 

Abandoned project costs related to Arizona luxury condominium community

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14,000

 

 

 

 

Joint venture impairments

 

 

 

 

 

3,500

 

 

 

22,325

 

 

 

3,500

 

Loss related to retirement of 2022 Notes

 

 

8,024

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,024

 

 

 

 

Severance charges

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,091

 

 

 

1,788

 

Loss on land sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,505

 

Less: Related tax benefit

 

 

(1,960

)

 

 

(4,020

)

 

$

(28,018

)

 

 

(4,350

)

Total impairments and other charges, net of tax

 

$

6,064

 

 

$

6,080

 

 

$

36,422

 

 

$

12,643

 

 

The following table reconciles homebuilding gross margin percentage as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP measures, homebuilding gross margin before impairments, and adjusted homebuilding gross margin (or homebuilding gross margin excluding home sales impairment charges and interest in cost of home sales). We believe this information is meaningful, as it isolates the impact home sales impairments and leverage have on homebuilding gross margin and provides investors better comparisons with our competitors, who adjust gross margins in a similar fashion.

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

 

2020

 

%

 

2019

 

%

 

2020

 

%

 

2019

 

%

 

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Home sales revenue

 

$

135,409

 

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

173,921

 

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

426,251

 

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

532,352

 

 

 

100.0

%

Cost of home sales

 

 

115,313

 

 

 

85.2

%

 

 

160,300

 

 

 

92.2

%

 

 

386,026

 

 

 

90.6

%

 

 

477,857

 

 

 

89.8

%

Homebuilding gross margin

 

 

20,096

 

 

 

14.8

%

 

 

13,621

 

 

 

7.8

%

 

 

40,225

 

 

 

9.4

%

 

 

54,495

 

 

 

10.2

%

Add: Home sales impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,600

 

 

 

3.8

%

 

 

19,000

 

 

 

4.5

%

 

 

8,300

 

 

 

1.6

%

Homebuilding gross margin before impairments

 

 

20,096

 

 

 

14.8

%

 

 

20,221

 

 

 

11.6

%

 

 

59,225

 

 

 

13.9

%

 

 

62,795

 

 

 

11.8

%

Add: Interest in cost of home sales

 

 

6,242

 

 

 

4.6

%

 

 

8,984

 

 

 

5.2

%

 

 

23,864

 

 

 

5.6

%

 

 

26,304

 

 

 

4.9

%

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin

 

$

26,338

 

 

 

19.4

%

 

$

29,205

 

 

 

16.8

%

 

$

83,089

 

 

 

19.5

%

 

$

89,099

 

 

 

16.7

%

 

The following table reconciles the Company’s ratio of debt-to-capital to the non-GAAP ratio of net debt-to-capital. We believe that the ratio of net debt-to-capital is a relevant financial measure for management and investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of the Company’s ability to obtain financing.

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

(Dollars in thousands)

Total debt, net of unamortized discount, premium and debt issuance costs

 

$

244,865

 

 

$

304,832

 

Equity, exclusive of non-controlling interest

 

 

197,442

 

 

 

232,647

 

Total capital

 

$

442,307

 

 

$

537,479

 

Ratio of debt-to-capital(1)

 

 

55.4

%

 

 

56.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total debt, net of unamortized discount, premium and debt issuance costs

 

$

244,865

 

 

$

304,832

 

Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

107,459

 

 

 

79,431

 

Net debt

 

 

137,406

 

 

 

225,401

 

Equity, exclusive of non-controlling interest

 

 

197,442

 

 

 

232,647

 

Total capital

 

$

334,848

 

 

$

458,048

 

Ratio of net debt-to-capital(2)

 

 

41.0

%

 

 

49.2

%

(1)

The ratio of debt-to-capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total debt, net of unamortized discount, premium and debt issuance costs by total capital (the sum of total debt, net of unamortized discount, premium and debt issuance costs plus equity, exclusive of non-controlling interest).

 

 

(2)

The ratio of net debt-to-capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net debt (which is total debt, net of unamortized discount, premium and debt issuance costs less cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the extent necessary to reduce the debt balance to zero) by total capital, exclusive of non-controlling interest. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is the ratio of debt-to-capital. We believe the ratio of net debt-to-capital is a relevant financial measure for investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of our ability to obtain financing. We believe that by deducting our cash from our debt, we provide a measure of our indebtedness that takes into account our cash liquidity. We believe this provides useful information as the ratio of debt-to-capital does not take into account our liquidity and we believe that the ratio net of cash provides supplemental information by which our financial position may be considered. Investors may also find this to be helpful when comparing our leverage to the leverage of our competitors that present similar information.

 

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
 (Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin percentage, the ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to total interest incurred, the ratio of debt to Adjusted EBITDA, and the ratio of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin percentage, the ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to total interest incurred, the ratio of debt to Adjusted EBITDA, and the ratio of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA means net income (loss) (plus cash distributions of income from unconsolidated joint ventures) before (a) income taxes, (b) interest expense, (c) amortization of previously capitalized interest included in cost of sales (excluding amounts included in impairment charges), (d) severance charges (e) noncash inventory impairment charges and abandoned project costs, (f) gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt (g) depreciation and amortization, (h) amortization of stock-based compensation and (i) income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures. Adjusted EBITDA margin percentage is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total revenue for a given period. The ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to total interest incurred is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total interest incurred for a given period. The ratio of debt to Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by dividing debt at the period end by Adjusted EBITDA for a given period. The ratio of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by dividing debt at the period end less cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash by Adjusted EBITDA for a given period. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA assists investors in understanding and comparing the operating characteristics of homebuilding activities by eliminating many of the differences in companies' respective capitalization, interest costs, tax position, level of impairments and other non-recurring items. Due to the significance of the GAAP components excluded, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income (loss), cash flows from operations or any other performance measure prescribed by GAAP. A reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA, and the calculations of Adjusted EBITDA margin percentage, the ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to total interest incurred, the ratio of debt to Adjusted EBITDA, and the ratio of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA are provided in the following table.

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

LTM(1) Year Ended

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

(Dollars in thousands)

Net loss

 

$

(1,238

)

 

$

(2,999

)

 

$

(32,869

)

 

$

(8,001

)

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest amortized to cost of sales excluding impairment charges, and interest expensed (2)

 

 

6,809

 

 

 

8,984

 

 

 

27,519

 

 

 

27,234

 

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

 

 

(111

)

 

 

(3,953

)

 

 

(26,587

)

 

 

(3,815

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

1,496

 

 

 

1,949

 

 

 

6,721

 

 

 

8,957

 

Amortization of stock-based compensation

 

 

546

 

 

 

599

 

 

 

2,197

 

 

 

2,260

 

Cash distributions of income from unconsolidated joint ventures

 

 

 

 

 

55

 

 

 

110

 

 

 

374

 

Severance charges

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,091

 

 

 

1,788

 

Noncash inventory impairments and abandonments

 

 

1

 

 

 

6,665

 

 

 

33,098

 

 

 

10,294

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

 

8,024

 

 

 

(195

)

 

 

7,254

 

 

 

(1,164

)

Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated joint ventures

 

 

(3,206

)

 

 

3,809

 

 

 

18,791

 

 

 

3,503

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

12,321

 

 

$

14,914

 

 

$

37,325

 

 

$

41,430

 

Total Revenue

 

$

145,574

 

 

$

222,136

 

 

$

507,411

 

 

$

669,349

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin percentage

 

 

8.5

%

 

 

6.7

%

 

 

7.4

%

 

 

6.2

%

Interest incurred

 

$

5,575

 

 

$

6,474

 

 

$

23,936

 

 

$

28,819

 

Ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to total interest incurred

 

2.2.x

 

 

2.3x

 

 

1.6x

 

 

1.4x

 

Total debt at period end

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

244,865

 

 

 

304,832

 

Ratio of debt to Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6.6x

 

 

7.4x

 

Total net debt at period end

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

137,406

 

 

 

225,401

 

Ratio of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.7x

 

 

5.4x

 

Total cash and inventory

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

422,236

 

 

 

513,252

 

Ratio of cash and inventory to debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.7x

 

 

1.7x

 

(1)

"LTM" indicates amounts for the trailing 12 months.

(2)

Due to an inadvertent oversight in the prior year periods, interest amortized to certain inventory impairment charges and to equity in net income (loss) of unconsolidated joint ventures was duplicated in the adjusted EBITDA calculation. The prior year period has been restated to correct this duplication.

 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The New Home Company Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE: NWHM) today announced results for the 2020 fourth quarter and full year. Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Net orders up 89%, monthly sales absorption rate increased 68% to 3.7 compared to 2.2 in the prior year …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Scheduling of the Historical Confirmation Drilling Campaign ...
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of an Upsized $193.5 Million Public Offering of Common ...
Lineas Chooses Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Transform Freight Operations and Support Business ...
Amazon and Dutch Blitz File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters
Coca-Cola Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Tikehau Capital Completes First Closing of Its Impact Lending Fund to c. €100 Million With EU ...
Tyler Technologies to Acquire NIC in $2.3 Billion All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
MDH Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $276 Million Initial Public Offering Including ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
The New Home Company Continues Sacramento Region Expansion with Return to Granite Bay
20.01.21
The New Home Company Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call