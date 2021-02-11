 

Sproutly Expands LOI with CannaHive Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.02.2021, 12:00  |  40   |   |   

Sproutly Canada, Inc. (CSE: SPR) (OTCQB: SRUTF) (FSE: 38G) (“Sproutly" or the “Company”), has executed a revised and expanded Letter of Intent (the “LOI”) to enter into a commercial relationship with CannaHive Inc. (“CannaHive”). This agreement supercedes the LOI with CannaHive announced on January 5, 2021.

The original agreement was focused solely on utilizing CannaHive’s manufacturing and packaging equipment and intellectual property to produce cannabis dissolvable powder at the Company’s subsidiary, Toronto Herbal Remedies’ (“THR”), licensed facility. The agreement has now been expanded to include CannaHive’s proprietary equipment and methods to manufacture cannabis infused confectionaries, such as gummies and candies, at the THR facility.

“As we progressed through our negotiations on the initial agreement with CannaHive, it became evident to both parties that there was a greater opportunity to leverage the THR facility for the benefit of all.” said Dr. Arup Sen, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Sproutly. “CannaHive’s desire to place their proprietary infused confectionary equipment in our facility allows us to further the conversion of THR to a 2.0 facility and expand our capability to produce quality infused products at significant volumes for the Canadian market.”

“Sproutly’s unique IP is not only original, but it’s also very effective and we believe it can deliver an exceptional customer experience. We see real value in it.“ said Jon Séguin, co-CEO and Director of CannaHive. “We’re looking forward to integrating Sproutly's technology into ours as part of this partnership. Their technology definitely contributed to our decision to bring our confectionary equipment into their facility. It fits our go-to-market strategy perfectly.” added Séguin.

About Sproutly Canada, Inc.

Sproutly’s core objective is to become the leading supplier of unique ingredients and customized formulations to the cannabis beverage and edibles market. Our natural water-soluble Infuz2O and BioNatural Oils will deliver revolutionary brands to international markets that are striving to produce a diverse portfolio of differentiated consumer products. Sproutly’s business focus is to execute on partnerships with local and globally established consumer brands to leverage their existing customer bases, further expand brand loyalty, assist with marketing, and support distribution networks to deliver this scientific breakthrough with speed and efficiency worldwide.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Sproutly Canada Inc. - die wird der Renner!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sproutly Expands LOI with CannaHive Inc. Sproutly Canada, Inc. (CSE: SPR) (OTCQB: SRUTF) (FSE: 38G) (“Sproutly" or the “Company”), has executed a revised and expanded Letter of Intent (the “LOI”) to enter into a commercial relationship with CannaHive Inc. (“CannaHive”). This agreement …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Scheduling of the Historical Confirmation Drilling Campaign ...
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of an Upsized $193.5 Million Public Offering of Common ...
Lineas Chooses Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Transform Freight Operations and Support Business ...
Amazon and Dutch Blitz File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters
Coca-Cola Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Tikehau Capital Completes First Closing of Its Impact Lending Fund to c. €100 Million With EU ...
Tyler Technologies to Acquire NIC in $2.3 Billion All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
MDH Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $276 Million Initial Public Offering Including ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.01.21
Sproutly Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter Of 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10:09 Uhr
975
Sproutly Canada Inc. - die wird der Renner!