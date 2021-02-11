Sproutly Expands LOI with CannaHive Inc.

The original agreement was focused solely on utilizing CannaHive’s manufacturing and packaging equipment and intellectual property to produce cannabis dissolvable powder at the Company’s subsidiary, Toronto Herbal Remedies’ ( “THR” ), licensed facility. The agreement has now been expanded to include CannaHive’s proprietary equipment and methods to manufacture cannabis infused confectionaries, such as gummies and candies, at the THR facility.

Sproutly Canada, Inc. (CSE: SPR) (OTCQB: SRUTF) (FSE: 38G) (“ Sproutly " or the “ Company ”), has executed a revised and expanded Letter of Intent (the “ LOI ”) to enter into a commercial relationship with CannaHive Inc. ( “CannaHive” ). This agreement supercedes the LOI with CannaHive announced on January 5, 2021.

“As we progressed through our negotiations on the initial agreement with CannaHive, it became evident to both parties that there was a greater opportunity to leverage the THR facility for the benefit of all.” said Dr. Arup Sen, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Sproutly. “CannaHive’s desire to place their proprietary infused confectionary equipment in our facility allows us to further the conversion of THR to a 2.0 facility and expand our capability to produce quality infused products at significant volumes for the Canadian market.”

“Sproutly’s unique IP is not only original, but it’s also very effective and we believe it can deliver an exceptional customer experience. We see real value in it.“ said Jon Séguin, co-CEO and Director of CannaHive. “We’re looking forward to integrating Sproutly's technology into ours as part of this partnership. Their technology definitely contributed to our decision to bring our confectionary equipment into their facility. It fits our go-to-market strategy perfectly.” added Séguin.

About Sproutly Canada, Inc.

Sproutly’s core objective is to become the leading supplier of unique ingredients and customized formulations to the cannabis beverage and edibles market. Our natural water-soluble Infuz 2 O and BioNatural Oils will deliver revolutionary brands to international markets that are striving to produce a diverse portfolio of differentiated consumer products. Sproutly’s business focus is to execute on partnerships with local and globally established consumer brands to leverage their existing customer bases, further expand brand loyalty, assist with marketing, and support distribution networks to deliver this scientific breakthrough with speed and efficiency worldwide.