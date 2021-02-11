 

U.S. Physicians Can Now Order Lucira Health Self-Administered, Lab Quality, COVID-19 Molecular Test for Home or Office

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.02.2021, 12:00  |  26   |   |   

Lucira Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: LHDX), today announced that U.S. physicians and healthcare providers can now order Lucira COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kits online from lucirahealth.com. This U.S. made and manufactured product is the first FDA authorized, prescription, molecular diagnostic test for COVID-19 that can be self-administered in a physician’s office, or used by patients at home. Each single-use test kit costs $50 and contains everything needed to conduct one COVID-19 test. It can produce a positive result within 11 minutes, or a negative result within 30 minutes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210211005343/en/

Lucira COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kits can be self-administered in a physician’s office, or used by patients at home. (Photo: Business Wire)

Lucira COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kits can be self-administered in a physician’s office, or used by patients at home. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Physicians in private practice like myself have been overwhelmed by patients suspected of having COVID-19. All of us want fast, accurate test results in minutes, not days. The Lucira test makes that possible,” said Dr. Neeraj Kochhar, M.D., a family medicine specialist in Los Gatos, California.

U.S. physicians who order the test can use it in their offices, or provide it to patients suspected of having COVID-19. It is the first molecular test kit that can be self-administered, and was designed and tested for use at home without requiring any telehealth or supervised assistance.

Featuring an easy-to-use ‘swab, stir and detect’ design, clinical trials showed 100% of patients were successfully able to perform the Lucira test in about two minutes. Labs currently take two to fourteen days to generate similarly accurate test results.

High sensitivity molecular tests like Lucira’s are significantly more sensitive than “rapid” antigen tests which do not work as well at very low viral loads. The result is they can miss active COVID-19 infections. Molecular tests such as PCR (polymerase chain reaction) and Lucira’s test are considered diagnostically definitive, unlike antigen tests which can require confirmatory molecular testing.

In a Community Trial setting, Lucira test results were compared with the Hologic Panther Fusion, which is considered one of the current market-leading molecular assays in an FDA published study because of its low Limit of Detection. The comparative positive results agreed 94% of the time across all samples, and 100% of the time excluding samples containing very low levels of virus (at or below 37.5 Ct). The negative results agreed 98% of the time across all samples.

Portable, accurate test

Lucira’s COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit fits in the palm of a hand, extracts genetic material from the virus and amplifies it similar to PCR lab tests.

Each Lucira test kit contains everything needed to run one COVID-19 test: Users get the test device, two AA batteries, sample vial, swab and simple instructions. The batteries are inserted in the device and the sample vial is placed in the test unit. Next, the user opens the test swab packet and rotates the swab in each nostril five times. The swab is then stirred in the sample vial, and then pressed down in the test unit to start the test. The “ready” light will blink until a “positive” or “negative” green light is illuminated within 30 minutes. For guidance on care and public health reporting, patients will contact or report their test results to the healthcare provider that prescribed the test.

Lucira Health

Lucira Health a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and innovative infectious disease test kits. Lucira has developed a testing platform that produces centralized-laboratory-accurate molecular testing in a single-use and consumer-friendly test kit that is powered by two AA batteries and fits in the palm of a hand. Lucira designed its test kits to provide accurate, reliable and on-the-spot molecular test results anywhere and at any time. The LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit is designed to provide a clinically relevant COVID-19 result within 30 minutes from sample collection.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

U.S. Physicians Can Now Order Lucira Health Self-Administered, Lab Quality, COVID-19 Molecular Test for Home or Office Lucira Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: LHDX), today announced that U.S. physicians and healthcare providers can now order Lucira COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kits online from lucirahealth.com. This U.S. made and manufactured product is the first FDA authorized, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Scheduling of the Historical Confirmation Drilling Campaign ...
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of an Upsized $193.5 Million Public Offering of Common ...
Lineas Chooses Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Transform Freight Operations and Support Business ...
Amazon and Dutch Blitz File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters
Coca-Cola Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Tikehau Capital Completes First Closing of Its Impact Lending Fund to c. €100 Million With EU ...
Tyler Technologies to Acquire NIC in $2.3 Billion All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
MDH Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $276 Million Initial Public Offering Including ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
Lucira Health Announces Closing of its Upsized Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares